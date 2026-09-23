Packers Trade Pitch Sends $90 Million DT to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers are off to a sloppy 1-1 start to the 2026 NFL season. To ultimately fix their issues, the Packers need the players on their roster to perform better while making fewer mistakes. Better injury luck, including getting back All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, would help too.

But that didn’t stop Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox from proposing a Packers trade idea that could shake up the NFC North.

On his 2026 NFL trade block big board entering Week 3, Knox pitched Green Bay acquiring defensive tackle Daron Payne from the Washington Commanders. Knox placed Payne’s trade value at a 2027 third-round pick.

“If the Commanders decide that it’s not too soon to look ahead to 2027 and beyond, they should strongly consider moving defensive tackle Daron Payne. The 29-year-old is set to be a free agent in the spring, and while he’s arguably Washington’s most important impending free agent, there’s no guarantee he’ll want to return if the Commanders have another wasted campaign,” wrote Knox.

“Payne would likely bring a Day 2 pick in return. He recorded 46 tackles and three sacks last season and has started both games in 2026.”

Payne will be unrestricted free agent next offseason because his 4-year, $90 million contract will expire in the spring. In addition to 46 combined tackles and three sacks, Payne had seven tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits and five pass defenses in 15 games last season.

The defensive tackle made the Pro Bowl in 2022 with a career-best 11.5 sacks.

Could Packers Target DT Daron Payne?

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Green Bay Packers a potential suitor for Washington Commanders veteran Daron Payne.

Knox didn’t provide details about why he considers the Packers a top potential suitor for Payne. It’s pretty clear, though, if the Packers pursued Payne they would be trying to upgrade their defensive line.

Green Bay has posted solid defensive statistics through the first two weeks. But the competition is going to get a lot tougher as the reason goes. The Packers have essentially faced Carson Wentz and Geno Smith in the first two weeks.

Adding Payne would give Green Bay a veteran alternative to Javon Hargrave, who missed Week 2 because of a concussion. Hargrave might not play again in Week 3, but if he doesn’t, that will likely be due to the Packers playing Thursday on a short week.

After Week 3, Hargrave will have 10 days to clear the concussion protocol for the team’s next game.

Payne is a former Pro Bowler, but his Pro Bowl season is an outlier. Outside of his 11.5-sack campaign, he doesn’t have another season with more than five sacks. Over the past three campaigns, Payne has registered either three or four sacks every season.