Davante Adams Responds to Packers Player’s Recruiting Attempt

For any Green Bay Packers fans hoping for a reunion between the team and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams, they might not want to get their hopes up.

Earlier this offseason, new Packers running back Josh Jacobs revealed that he had texted Adams about potentially reuniting with his former team. Adams commented on that text during an appearance on Up & Adams.

#Raiders WR Davante Adams response to Josh Jacobs text about returning to the Packers… "You go ahead and hold it down in (Green Bay)… I don't think I'll be coming back over there."@tae15adams @heykayadams @iAM_JoshJacobs https://t.co/jRIrP7Eeek pic.twitter.com/Jh7UQlNMK5 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) July 9, 2024

It was always going to be a longshot for Adams to return to Green Bay. But that didn’t stop Jacobs from shooting his shot.

Will Davante Adams Be Traded in 2024?

Even if a Packers reunion is unlikely, there’s still plenty of speculation about Adams being traded this season.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2022. While the team hasn’t enjoyed much success, Adams has continued to play like one of the top wideouts in the league, earning first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors in 2022.

However, rumors continue to swirl about Adams’ future. He even admitted that former teammate Aaron Rodgers continues to talk to him about reuniting in the future.

“Oh, he’s in that ear, that’s for sure,” he told Kay Adams. “But it’s not as easy. Obviously, we can get together and talk about the old times and the potential of doing this or that. Like I said, I’m a Raider, and he knows that.”

Adams has continued to shoot down any rumors about him wanting out of Las Vegas. Even if he wanted to be moved, a trade would be difficult financially. He’s currently in the middle of a $140 million contract that would require significant cap hits to both parties in the event of a trade.

Even if a team would be interested in trading for Adams, it doesn’t seem like it’s likely to happen unless things change drastically in 2024.

The Packers Don’t Need Another Receiver

Even though Adams would immediately become the best receiver on the Packers roster, they don’t necessarily need another pass catcher.

The Packers roster is loaded with talent at the position. Third-year receivers Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson are the “established” weapons, although both are continuing to develop and have yet to reach their full potential.

Meanwhile, the Packers hit some home runs in the 2023 draft. Jayden Reed established himself as a versatile and exciting slot receiver, racking up 10 total touchdowns while leading the team in receptions as a rookie. Dontayvion Wicks is now looking like a steal as a fifth-round pick in the same draft, emerging during the second half of last season.

Even end-of-roster players like Malik Heath and Bo Melton have emerged as legitimate contributors on the offense. With so many weapons to choose from, Jordan Love could end up having an MVP-caliber season.