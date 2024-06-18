David Bakhtiari Explains Why He’s Still a Free Agent

The Green Bay Packers parted ways with offensive tackle David Bakhtiari this offseason, and while he remains available in free agency, he doesn’t appear worried about his chances at an NFL comeback.

A user on X posted to the platform asking why Bakhtiari remained a free agent. The former Packers tackle took the time to reply, giving fans an update on his status.

It’s mutual. I’m waiting to make sure there’s no question marks about the knee. We are nearing the end of my rehab so things are gonna heat up on both ends in the coming 2 months. I’m excited to remind everyone again 💪🏽🦿 — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) June 18, 2024

“It’s mutual,” Bakhtiari posted about still being a free agent. “I’m waiting to make sure there’s no question marks about the knee. We are nearing the end of my rehab so things are gonna heat up on both ends in the coming 2 months. I’m excited to remind everyone again.”

Given Bakhtiari’s comments, he should be generating some interest from NFL teams in the coming months as training camps are in full swing. If healthy, an NFL team could be a star left tackle.

A Timeline of David Bakhtiari’s Knee Injury

It’s been a nightmare road to recovery for Bakhtiari. Fortunately, it appears he’s nearly out of the woods.

Bakhtiari became the highest-paid lineman in NFL history in 2020. The Packers signed him to a four-year, $105.5 million extension in November of that year. Just a few weeks later, Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL that ended his season just before Green Bay’s postseason run.

Packers fans were optimistic about Bakhtiari’s recovery. Like other ACL injuries, Bakhtiari was hopeful to return by the tail end of the 2021 season.

That appeared to be the case when Bakhtiari was activated off the PUP list in November of 2021. He even made an appearance in the team’s regular season finale against the Detroit Lions. However, he was unable to go two weeks later for the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Things looked to be trending in the right direction in 2022. Bakhtiari played in 11 games, with an appendectomy being the main reason he was sidelined for multiple games.

Bakhtiari looked ready for go in 2023, playing in the regular season opener. Sadly, another knee surgery ended his season after just one game. The Packers released him this offseason as he continues to recovery from his latest surgery.

At 32 years old, Bakhtiari only has a few more seasons left in the tank. However, a team in need of offensive line depth could be willing to take a chance on him and his knee for 2024.

Green Bay’s New Plan at Left Tackle

Playing without Bakhtiari has been tough for the Packers, but they have a couple of plans to replace him in 2024.

Rasheed Walker played admirably as the new starting left tackle this past season. Despite early-season struggles, he seemed to find his footing later in the year, particularly in the playoffs.

The Packers are keeping competition at the position, however. General manager Brian Gutekunst took a swing on Jordan Morgan with the team’s first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Morgan has been struggling during offseason workouts for the Packers. However, that could be part of being a rookie getting acclimated to the NFL. He could end up starting at a different position, but will continue to give Walker some competition at left tackle heading into training camp.