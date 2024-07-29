Former Packers All-Pro Defends Criticism of Team

Former Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell isn’t backing down from his offseason remarks about the way he was treated by his former team.

The Packers wasted little time this offseason roster moves. That included releasing Campbell in March, right as free agency was about to kick off. The move gave the Packers significant cap space.

However, Campbell wasn’t a fan of the move. He took to social media to take shots at the coaching staff, especially former defensive coordinator Joe Barry. That didn’t stop the San Francisco 49ers from giving him a one-year deal a few days later.

Campbell was asked about those comments at the start of 49ers training camp. He didn’t back down from what he said, defending his criticism of his former team.

“I don’t regret anything I do or say,” Campbell told reporters. “I don’t have any ill will for anybody, Ijust felt like some things could have gone a little bit differently. That’s the business part of it. I respect it either way. That’s just part of being a man and part of being a professional. You just have to take things as they come.”

Does De’Vondre Campbell Have Anything in the Tank?

There was a time where Campbell looked like a long-term answer at linebacker for the Packers. However, that quickly went downhill the last two seasons.

The Packers scooped up Campbell back in 2021 as a last-minute addition ahead of training camp. Instead of being an afterthought, Campbell became a breakout star on Green Bay’s defense. He earned first-team All-Pro honors with 146 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

That breakout campaign helped Campbell earn a five-year, $50 million extension to stay in Green Bay. However, things quickly went sideways after that dream season. Injuries and age quickly started to take Campbell’s legs away. Pro Football Focus grades fit that narrative, with his overall grade dropping from 85.0 in 2021 to 75.6 and then 65.1 over the next two seasons.

Campbell was picked on defensively last season. He allowed a 129.5 passer rating when targeted, giving up three touchdowns and 12.1 yards per reception allowed.

At 31 years old, Campbell could still have a bounce-back year with the 49ers. But given what Packers fans saw the last two seasons, it could be that his best football is behind him.

Green Bay’s Newest Linebackers

After parting ways with Campbell, the Packers made sure to double-dip at inside linebacker in the 2024 draft.

Edgerrin Cooper is the name to highlight at the position. An All-American at Texas A&M, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker could fly all over the field in college. The Packers took him in the second round, and he’s already making his presence felt early in training camp.

Cooper reportedly impressed the Packers throughout offseason workouts, and could end up being a Week 1 starter.

Meanwhile, the Packers took another linebacker in Ty’Ron Hopper in the third round of this year’s draft. Similar to Cooper, Hopper thrived by flying downhill for the Missouri Tigers. He’s a tick lighter at 228 pounds, but has good movement skills to work into the rotation as a coverage linebacker.

With two new faces and an established starter in Quay Walker, the Packers suddenly have a bit more depth at the linebacker position heading into the 2024 season.