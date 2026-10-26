Devonte Wyatt Blasts Officials After Controversial Late-Game Penalty

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt got hit with a very controversial late unnecessary roughness penalty late during a tackle on Amon-Ra St. Brown that accidentally caused the referee to fall down.

This gave the Lions a first down on the Packers 11, which ultimately lead to a Detroit touchdown.

Whilst fans were up-in-arms at the situation, no one spoke out more defiantly in defense of his own play than Wyatt, who ripped into the referees post-game for their decision-making on the field.

Devonte Wyatt Speaks Out on Unnecessary Roughness Penalty

“If you asked me right now, I’d do the same thing 100 times over. So that’s the refs. They gotta figure out what they need to do because I definitely did my job.” Wyatt said to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

“What if (St. Brown) would’ve got up and ran for a touchdown?” Wyatt continued. “Then everybody would be looking at D-Wy like, ‘You let him go’ … I feel like the refs were on their side the whole day… If it wasn’t for the flags, we would’ve won that game.”

Wyatt Penalty Had Major Impact in Packers Loss

Wyatt protested that he was simply ensuring Amon-Ra St.Brown was fully down after the tackle, whereas the referees claimed that the former first round DT was continuing the play after the whistle had gone; a whistle that Wyatt claims he never heard.

That was a legitimate turning point in the game. And whilst it was by far the only route to victory for Green Bay; kicker Trey Smack missed two very make-able field goals in the first and fourth and fourth quarters; it certainly could have shifted the balance of the game late on.

The Packers move to 4-3 on the season, half a game behind the Lions at 4-2, and 2.5 games behind division leaders the Minnesota Vikings at 6-0.