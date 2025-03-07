Hi, Subscriber

Blockbuster Trade Pitch Lands Packers DK Metcalf Below Asking Price

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

The Green Bay Packers have been pegged as logical suitors to trade for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf following his trade request on March 6, but what they would need to offer to land him remains a point of contention.

According to The Athletic, the Seahawks are “seeking a first- and third-round pick in exchange” for Metcalf as trade talks centered around the star wide receiver get rolling. They also noted Metcalf wants a contract extension worth about $30 million per year.

The Seahawks’ desired trade compensation, however, may not align with what teams are willing to pay for Metcalf given an acquiring team would also need to prepare to sign him to a long-term contract that would put him among the NFL’s highest-paid wide receivers. (There are six currently making at least $30 million annually).

There is also the matter of what Metcalf wants in his next destination. At 27 years old, he is firmly in his prime and may want to land with a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

That’s where The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman predicts the Packers could gain an edge, making a below-asking-price offer in terms of draft-pick compensation but packaging a quality Day 3 pick along with one of their own young wide receivers — Romeo Doubs.

“The Seahawks will want a young receiver if both Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (who was released Wednesday) depart, so let’s offer Doubs … and a 2025 fourth-round pick,” Schneidman wrote Thursday.

“Is Metcalf worth more than that package? Maybe, but the Packers would also have to give him a new contract, and anything more than that trade compensation, which is still solid for Seattle, might be pushing it for Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst.”

Romeo Doubs Remains Packers’ Best WR Trade Asset

The Packers are in a rare position in terms of weighing their trade options for acquiring a veteran No. 1 wide receiver for their offense during the 2025 offseason.

For the past two seasons, the Packers have leaned into their youth movement at wide receiver and supplied quarterback Jordan Love with a quartet of passing targets that has included Doubs, Christian Watson, Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed at wideout. Between Watson’s injuries and inconsistencies with the other three, though, the plan has not come to fruition — at least not enough to push the Packers deep in the playoffs.

Now, the Packers are scouring the market for a reliable veteran who can act as the No. 1 target for Love while also staying conscious of the fact that both Doubs and Watson are entering the final seasons of their respective rookie contracts in 2025.

That’s why Doubs is considered the top trade asset for the Packers. While both Doubs and Watson will need new contracts before next offseason, trading Watson is nearly impossible when he is actively working back from a torn ACL that will expectedly keep him out for the beginning of the 2025 season (at least).

Instead, Doubs is much easier to shop around if the Packers want to acquire a veteran receiver like Metcalf. They can offer the Seahawks someone with inconsistent-but-solid overall production (147 catches for 1,700 yards and 15 touchdowns) over his first three seasons while also moving a looming 2026 contract decision off their plate.

The Packers might have difficulty trying to extend Doubs anyway if they added Metcalf and paid him in the $30 million range, so flipping him in a package deal makes sense.

Seattle GM Sends Message on DK Metcalf Trade Talks

GettySeattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has requested a trade.

For the skeptics who question whether the Seahawks will actually trade Metcalf, it is important to highlight what Seahawks general manager John Schneider has said about the situation since the team granted their star wide receiver his trade request this week.

“Everything’s in a very cordial, professional place. Obviously, DK has requested a trade and we are entertaining that,” Schneider said Thursday on Seattle Sports 710 AM. “We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like, and yeah, here we go.”

Schneider could have provided his radio pals with a textbook GM answer about the situation with Metcalf, but his more candid approach gives the impression that he and the Seahawks are not only serious about moving Metcalf but also trying to drum up the market for him to yield the best return.

Does that mean the Seahawks could force the Packers into a bidding war if they have interest? Perhaps, but as Schneidman noted above, the Packers will likely draw their line in the sand and resist budging if Seattle’s front office demands a high-end pick.

