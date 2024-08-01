Packers Undrafted Rookie Projected to Make 53-Man Roster

As the Green Bay Packers get into the swing of training camp, undrafted rookie Donovan Jennings have a real shot at making the team’s final 53-man roster.

Jennings is one of multiple undrafted free agents hoping to survive roster cuts. However, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes he has the best chance of making the 53-man roster.

“…Donovan Jennings’ path to the roster is admittedly full of obstacles,” Ballentine wrote. “But the Packers have proven to be one of the best teams at molding offensive linemen and finding roles for them. Jennings has a lot of raw material to work with. The former South Florida tackle has a great frame to kick inside to guard.”

It’s an outside shot, but Jennings could do enough in training camp to earn a roster spot.

Who Is Donovan Jennings?

He isn’t the most noteworthy name, but Jennings had a solid football resume prior to the NFL.

Jennings was a 3-star recruit out of Tampa, Florida. His offers included some MAC schools and the UCF Golden Knights. However, he chose to stay closer to home by playing for the South Florida Bulls.

Over six seasons, Jennings ended up becoming a mainstay on the Bulls offensive line. He even set a program record with 55 career games played. During that time, he never allowed more than three sacks in a single season, according to Pro Football Focus.

A 6-foot-4, 323-pound lineman, Jennings doesn’t have the ideal measurables to play tackle in the NFL, despite playing there in college. However, when kicked inside to guard, he posts a very promising 9.65 Relative Athletic Score.

That athletic profile, along with all of his college experience, gives Jennings a solid baseline heading into Packers training camp. With enough opportunities to shine, and some good film during the preseason, he may end up making the 53-man roster ahead of Week 1.

Latest on Green Bay’s Offensive Line

While Jennings tries to make the roster, other offensive linemen are trying to crack Green Bay’s starting lineup.

First-round pick Jordan Morgan is a player with a lot of attention on him at training camp. Originally a left tackle at Arizona, it was unclear where he’d play at the NFL level.

At least right now, Morgan has been spotted playing right guard. He’s reportedly been playing ahead of Sean Rhyan for the starting spot.

“He’s been predominantly inside,” Matt LaFleur told reporters regarding Morgan. “I think he’s starting to feel more and more comfortable inside, but I think he’s talented enough that if we need to kick him outside, we can do that.”

Meanwhile, the Packers are waiting on the return of right tackle Zach Tom. The former Day 3 draft pick was removed from the PUP list at the start of training camp. However, he’s still slowly working into team drills, focusing mostly on individual work while he recovers from a torn pec.

Rasheed Walker, Elgton Jenkins, and Tom have all solidified their starting roles when healthy. Those last two spots will go down to what fits best with what the Packers have to make sure their “best five” can be out there for Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles.