Packers Weapon Named Under-the-Radar Breakout Candidate

The Green Bay Packers are loaded with young weapons on offense, and Dontayvion Wicks could end up becoming the best of the bunch.

Cody Benjamin with CBS Sports laid out under-the-radar candidates to become stars in 2024 across the league. The list included some veteran players like Wan’Dale Robinson, De’Andre Swift, and Uchenna Nwosu.

Benjamin also laid out how Wicks could become a star in 2024.

“Insert basically any Packers wideout here, and you’d be justified,” Benjamin wrote. “Quarterback Jordan Love is surrounded by young, mostly unknown but incredibly promising pass catchers. After averaging close to 15 yards per catch as a rookie, Wicks could prove to be his top big-play threat downfield.”

If Wicks can take a step forward in 2024, the Packers could be even more dangerous.

What Makes Dontayvion Wicks so Special?

There are plenty of breakout candidates on Green Bay’s offense. However, the film and advanced metrics show that Wicks could be a legitimate star.

Wicks was a fifth-round pick out of Virginia in the 2023 draft. He finished his rookie season with respectable numbers, catching 39 passes for 581 yards and four touchdowns.

Advanced metrics are high on Wicks despite his modest production. Pro Football Focus gave him a 77.8 overall grade. which would be the fourth-highest grade among qualified rookie receivers.

Perhaps the most impressive advanced metric to highlight Wicks’ ability is that he led the entire league in separation rate against man coverage last season. The film backs that up, with Wicks consistently snapping off routes at the stem to fool defensive backs and find ways to get open with footwork, agility, and explosiveness.

With that kind of separation ability, expect more targets to come Wicks’ way next season.

Green Bay’s Other Emerging Second-Year Receiver

Along with his play on the field, Wicks is also helping teammate Jayden Reed elevate his game.

“That’s my brother,” Reed told Packers.com during rookie minicamp. “Just the relationship was more important to me – just getting to know him more, cause at this point, if I go out there and I’m not doing something right, he’ll hold me accountable, and I won’t feel any type of way about it. And I can do the same thing to him.”

The Packers took Reed in the second round of the same draft as Wicks. Although the team has historically drafted receivers over 6’0″ tall and heavier than 200 pounds, they took a flier on Reed, who is only 5’11” and 187 pounds.

Reed may not have the physical tools or size of Wicks. However, he’s a dynamic slot weapon in his own right, and had an extremely impressive first year of production for Green Bay. He finished the year with 64 catches for 793 yards and eight touchdowns. On top of that, he added another 119 yards and two scores on 11 rushing attempts.

That kind of production and versatility makes Reed such a dangerous weapon for defenses to key in on. What makes it even scarier for opponents is that they can’t solely focus on the former Michigan State receiver. The Packers have so many young, talented options that Love isn’t afraid to throw to, opening space for everyone.

That’s exactly how any offense would want their passing attack to operate. The numbers may not jump out for Wicks and Reed, but it’s clear that the two are having an immediate impact in Green bay.