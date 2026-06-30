Packers’ Playmaker Trade Dubbed Worst Move of Offseason

The Green Bay Packers consolidated their group of pass-catchers this offseason, but it turns out the much-talked about move that felt like a long time coming didn’t make everyone happy.

Among those skeptical of the decision is Seth Walder of ESPN, who laid out his argument on Tuesday, June 30, which he focused on the Packers’ trade of wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Letting [Romeo] Doubs walk made sense — he’ll make $17 million per year from New England, and the Packers are expected to collect a fourth-round compensatory pick in exchange,” Walder wrote. “The only receiver transaction I’m lukewarm on is the Wicks deal. They got fifth- and sixth-round picks for him, but I believe Wicks — who has shown an above-average ability to get open throughout his career — might have more production in him than he has shown to date.”

Wicks, 25 years old, has tallied 108 catches for 1,328 yards and 11 TDs on 180 targets across his first three seasons in the league (46 games played, 18 starts).

Packers Betting on Healthy Campaigns From Christian Watson, Jayden Reed in 2026

Clearing Wicks and Doubs out of the WR room creates a clear top three with more defined roles across the board.

The Packers spent this offseason locking up both Christian Watson as the X receiver and Jayden Reed as the primary option in the slot. Watson inked a four-year contract worth $92 million, while Green Bay signed Reed to a three-year deal totaling $50 million.

Both moves come after Watson and Reed battled injury concerns last season. That said, when healthy, each has displayed a value ceiling higher than the agreements they signed. If the Packers are beneficiaries of injury luck in 2026, then Watson and Reed should each prove bargains.

“I find myself looking forward to what’s going to happen this year,” Watson said on June 9. “I definitely want to have double-digits touchdowns, and I want to have over 1,100 yards.”

Tight End Tucker Kraft’s Return Biggest News for Green Bay Offense This Offseason

Matthew Golden, a first-round pick in 2025, will play alongside Watson and Reed as the team’s Y receiver.

He got off to a slow start during his rookie campaign, but played brilliantly in the Packers’ first-round playoff loss to the Chicago Bears in January, hauling in four catches for 84 yards (21 yards per reception) and the first touchdown of his NFL career. Golden finished the regular season with just 29 catches for 361 yards on 44 targets across 14 appearances (five starts).

But as important as a step forward for Golden could be to the Packers offense in 2026, the healthy return of tight end Tucker Kraft is clearly the biggest news in Green Bay this summer.

Kraft was on track for a Pro Bowl season in 2025 before tearing his ACL halfway through the campaign. However, all indications are he will be ready to roll for Week 1 in mid-September, and Kraft is expecting to play at an elite level from the opening snap.

“There wasn’t another guy in the league that was doing it as well as I was,” Kraft said. “Outside zone, inside zone, screen game, down the field — as far as putting it all together, I felt like I was at a great spot.”