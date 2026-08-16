Packers UDFA Closing In on Surprise Roster Spot

If Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave continues to miss time, a roster spot at tight end is going to open up. Right now, former UDFA Drake Dabney is the most likely option to make the 53-man roster in place of Musgrave.

Both Matt Schneidman of The Athletic and Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company released 53-man roster projections after the Packers’ preseason opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mosqueda pointed to the injury to Musgrave as the reason why he is embedded on the roster.

“If Musgrave is out, Drake Dabney has been the “starting” Y tight end with Tucker Kraft and Musgrave out of practice,” wrote Mosqueda. “I think he’d be the next man up if the team answers this issue internally. I wouldn’t be surprised if the team looks for a Dabney replacement on the waiver wire, though.”

Mosqueda was clear to hedge the bet by saying the team could replace Dabney with a rostered player who is cut from somewhere else. Still, as things stand, Dabney is rising to the top of the tight end competition.

Green Bay Packers Are Getting Solid Performance from Drake Dabney

Dabney was a UDFA from TCU last year. He was originally picked up by the Tennessee Titans. They released him after training camp and signed him back to the practice squad. However, he only spent two weeks on the PS before the team let him go.

He spent a lot of the season looking for work, but eventually caught on with the Packers to close out the season. The team called him up for the final two games of the 2025 season. In total, he played 52 snaps as a rookie, with 45 of those snaps coming in the team’s Week 18 game, where they sat starters.

In his second preseason, Dabney came out with the starters. He played 36 snaps, which was tied for third most amongst offensive players.

The Packers were trying to see exactly what they had in him. This usage and his history with the team have him making the team on many projected rosters.

Dabney is Climbing Packers Depth Chart

One thing helping Dabney is how thin the room is. Tucker Kraft and Josh Whyle are locks to make the team, and Musgrave would too if he were healthy. Still, the third spot that Musgrave would take is wide open right now.

The team has Thomas Yassmin and McCallan Castles. However, those two were signed in the opening weeks of training camp due to injuries to others. They are just learning the playbook. They also have Messiah Swinson, who is converting from wide receiver to tight end.

Swinson was next in line with 24 snaps. However, Yassmin and Castles hardly played, with six snaps apiece.

It would appear that if they want an extra blocking tight end, Dabney will make the team. If they want a pass catcher, it will be Swinson.

Of course, as Mosqueda highlights, those are two who are competing with each other, and also players across the league on the waiver wire.