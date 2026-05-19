Packers Emerge Again as Potential Suitor for 86-TD Playmaker

With the 2026 NFL season coming up quickly, the Green Bay Packers are hoping to be a top-tier Super Bowl contender.

Last season, the team went all-in on winning now by acquiring superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys. Unfortunately, injuries completely derailed the Packers’ season.

Parsons went down with a torn ACL, as did star tight end Tucker Kraft. Plenty of other key players were also forced out of action. Entering the NFL offseason, Green Bay was facing a lot of questions.

While most of the glaring questions have been addressed, the running back position remains a question mark. The Packers allowed Emanuel Wilson to walk away. Behind Josh Jacobs, Green Bay currently has MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks.

Both running backs are capable of playing a role, but Brooks is unproven and Lloyd has been unable to stay healthy. Could the Packers consider making a late-offseason move?

Packers Once Again Linked to 86-Touchdown Running Back

Alvin Kamara has been brought up again as a potential target for Green Bay.

Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has named the Packers as a team to watch if the New Orleans Saints choose to move on from Kamara.

“Josh Jacobs is the workhorse in Green Bay, but the Packers also often relied on Emanuel Wilson for a career-hugh 140 touches last season,” Johnson wrote.

“But Wilson is gone now, and if there’s one area that Jacobs could improve on, it’s as a pass-catcher, which is an area Kamara excels in. He may be the perfect spellback for Matt LaFleur’s system.”

Even though Kamara is no longer the superstar that he once was, he’s still capable of being a playmaker. As a backup behind Jacobs, he would be an elite pickup for Green Bay.

What Would Alvin Kamara Bring to Green Bay?

Last season with the Saints, Kamara only played in 11 games. He ran for 471 yards and a touchdown on 131 carries and also caught 33 passes for 186 yards.

Back in 2024, the 30-year-old running back racked up 950 yards and six touchdowns on 228 carries. Kamara also racked up 68 receptions for 543 yards and two scores.

How likely is it that New Orleans could make Kamara available? Mickey Loomis, the Saints’ general manager, spoke out about his status with the team.

“We’re just trying to see how he’s gonna fit on our roster. Obviously there’s a resource management element. We’ll get to that over the next week or two,” Loomis said.

At the end of the day, Kamara would be a flier worth taking. If he’s made available, the Packers should consider pursuing him. For now, there is no telling whether or not Kamara will be placed on the trade block or not.