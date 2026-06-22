Packers Emerge as Potential Suitor for $24.5 Million Talent

The Green Bay Packers have been quiet recently as NFL training camp continues to draw closer. Brian Gutekunst and the front office seem to be comfortable with how the roster is currently set up.

While the Packers don’t necessarily need to make a move, there are a couple of question marks facing the team right now.

Obviously, the biggest question has to do with the status of star running back Josh Jacobs. He was arrested earlier this offseason with allegations of domestic violence. No firm answer has been given on his status, but there is concern related to the situation.

If Green Bay does end up losing Jacobs for any stretch of time, the team could use more running back help. Behind Jacobs, the Packers have MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks on the roster. Those two players are solid backups, but they aren’t starters.

Keeping that in mind, Green Bay has once again been connected to a potential aggressive move late in the NFL offseason.

Packers Named Trade Suitor for $24.5 Million Running Back

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox has named the Packers as one of the top trade suitors for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

“Now that June 1 has passed, trading running back Alvin Kamara would make a lot more sense for the New Orleans Saints,” Knox wrote. “New Orleans can now save $3.4 million, while trading him before June 1 would have cost $4.8 million in additional cap space.”

What would it take for Green Bay to acquire Kamara? Knox has suggested that his current trade value would be a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

If that price tag is accurate, the Packers shouldn’t think twice. Kamara would provide the team with an improved backup behind Jacobs and a much better insurance policy.

He may not be the superstar running back that he once was, but he is still capable of making an impact.

What Would Alvin Kamara Provide for Green Bay?

At the end of the day, Green Bay would not be getting the version of Kamara who was one of the most feared running backs in the NFL just a couple of short years ago.

Last season, the 30-year-old running back played in 11 games. He carried the football 131 times for 471 yards and a touchdown, while also catching 33 passes for 186 yards.

Back in the 2024 season, Kamara played in 14 games. He ran for 950 yards and six touchdowns on 228 carries and also caught 68 passes for 543 yards and two more scores.

Adding those numbers to the offense would be well worth a sixth-round pick for the Packers. Should Jacobs end up being suspended, he would be able to step in and be a more than serviceable starter for Green Bay.