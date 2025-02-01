ESPN Predicts Packers Will Part Ways With $84 Million Star

The Green Bay Packers had an impressive 2024 season, securing 11 victories and demonstrating a promising trajectory for the franchise. However, the Philadelphia Eagles eliminated them in the Wild Card Round, cutting their playoff run short. Despite their early postseason exit, Green Bay remains a focal point of offseason discussions, even before the NFL season officially concludes.

Packers’ Playoff Exit and Offseason Speculation

The Eagles, fresh off their victory against Green Bay, will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, February 9. Once the championship game is over, teams across the league, including the Packers, may start making significant roster adjustments.

Among the primary subjects of speculation in Green Bay is star cornerback Jaire Alexander. The talented defender signed a four-year, $84 million contract but has struggled with injuries, appearing in just seven games in each of the last two seasons. Given his limited availability and the team’s financial considerations, there have been murmurs about the possibility of the Packers parting ways with him to free up salary cap space.

ESPN Analyst on Predicts Alexander’s Future

ESPN analyst Bill Barnwell is the latest to propose that Green Bay might move on from Alexander.

“Potential candidates for release: CB Jaire Alexander,” Barnwell writes. “The more difficult decision for Green Bay will come at cornerback, where Alexander’s future with the organization is uncertain. The 2018 first-round pick has generally produced at a high level when he has been on the field, but getting him there has been a challenge. He has missed 34 games over the past four years with various injuries, including the second half of 2024 with a knee injury.”

Barnwell further elaborates on the financial aspect, stating, “Alexander is owed nearly $17.2 million in cash in 2025, none of which is guaranteed. There also hasn’t been a significant on/off split for the Packers with him over the past four seasons by expected points added (EPA) per play. They can afford to pay him in the hopes that they see him on the field regularly, but are they better off spending that money on players who are more likely to suit up for a full 17-game season?”

Will Green Bay Move On?

Alexander has been undeniably one of Green Bay’s premier defensive players when healthy, making a significant impact on the field. However, his injury history raises concerns about his long-term reliability. Given the financial constraints and the need for consistency in the secondary, the Packers may be forced to make a difficult decision regarding his future.

If Green Bay does decide to move on from Alexander, they will need to explore viable alternatives at cornerback, whether in free agency or the draft. Recently, Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus listed the Green Bay Packers as a potential suitor to reunite with Buffalo Bills’ cornerback Rasul Douglas during free agency. Douglas is just one possible option for Green Bay if they decide to move on from Alexander.

Ultimately, Alexander’s fate with the Packers will depend on whether the organization believes he can remain healthy and contribute consistently. With offseason moves looming, Green Bay’s front office will have to carefully evaluate whether keeping Alexander is the best option or if reallocating resources to more durable players would better serve the team’s long-term goals.

Entering the 2025 offseason, the Packers will have an estimated $42 million in cap space, per Over the Cap.

Meaning they do not necessarily have to move off of Jaire Alexander. However, if they do, the Green Bay Packers must re-shuffle their cornerback room and find a player that can go toe-to-toe with the opposing team’s number one wide receiver.

The Packers have the 23rd overall pick and should be in prime position to secure a top cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft or in free agency.