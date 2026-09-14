Packers Safety Sounds Off on Game-Changing Call

One of the biggest game-changing plays in the Green Bay Packers‘ loss to the Minnesota Vikings was an overturned interception in the end zone. With the Packers leading 22-17, safety Evan Williams appeared to have intercepted Carson Wentz in the end zone, ending a threatening drive at the six-yard line.

However, defensive holding was called on his teammate Xavier McKinney, negating the interception and giving the Vikings a fresh set of downs. Aaron Jones had a three-yard touchdown run on the next play. The Vikings converted a two-point conversion and led 25-22. They scored the next 14 points from there and capped off a 39-22 victory.

While Williams did not go quite as far as blaming the refs for the loss, he certainly did not think McKinney was the offender on his interception.

“I’m looking at the replay, and the guy bowls him over, and he lets go as he’s getting bowled over. I’m not paid to make those kind of calls, but it was just unfortunate,” said Williams after the game.

Williams walked the line, but made it clear he disagreed with the call.

Green Bay Packers Lose to Minnesota Vikings

On the Packers’ next drive, Jordan Love was strip-sacked by Dallas Turner. The Vikings scored the very next play. It only took one more play for Love to take pressure over the middle of the field and throw an interception. This time the Vikings needed three plays to punch it into the end zone.

Still, with six minutes and 37 seconds to go in the game, the Packers had the football, trailing by three points. With three minutes and 55 seconds left, the Packers got the ball trailing by 17.

The play did completely turn the game, but if the Packers got the ball back with just over six minutes to play and held onto a five-point lead, it is hard to see the game going exactly how it did.

It is understandable why Williams is going to dwell on that play.

Packers Need to Bounce Back

This was always expected to be one of the toughest games on the Green Bay Packers’ schedule. Micah Parsons is expected to come back in Week 5 or Week 6. The goal for Green Bay should always have been to have two or three wins by the time that Parsons returns.

The loss to the Vikings lowers the margin for error. However, this is always going to be the toughest game of their first four.

The Packers are at the New York Jets next week. The Jets won in Week 1, but the Packers are still favored to win that game. They host the Atlanta Falcons the following week. There is no telling who their quarterback will be at that time.

Then, they go to Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers. Baker Mayfield turned the football over three times in the Bucs’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. That could be a must-win for the Packers.

They will have to win two and possibly all three of their next three games.