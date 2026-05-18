Packers’ ‘Best Kept Roster Secret’ Gets His Due

The Green Bay Packers are about a week away from beginning offseason OTAs.

Expectations are high in Green Bay, as the team has an impressive young nucleus that could lead them to a deep postseason run in 2026.

The Packers have done a good job of building their roster mostly through the draft. The have some big name players, but also a lot of unsung heroes.

S Evan Williams Named Green Bay Packers’ ‘Best Kept Secret’

As teams start to ramp up for the season during offseason activities, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named one “best kept secret” for every NFL team. The criteria is having not been a first-round draft pick, or not yet been selected as an All-Pro or Pro Bowler. Here is why he landed on Williams for Green Bay:

“Two years ago, the Green Bay Packers spent three draft picks on the safety position and the approach worked out well. Evan Williams was the second selected as a fourth-round pick, yet he’s already proven himself to be one of the NFL’s best young defensive backs. With Javon Bullard primarily working the slot, Williams flashed as a rookie. He emerged as a full-time starter in 2025 and stuffed the stat sheet with 100 total tackles, five defended passes and four interceptions. Fellow safety Xavier McKinney has been a first- and second-team All-Pro over the last two seasons. Williams is more of the glue guy between the two. Still, the latter deserves greater recognition when he’s half of arguably the game’s best safety duo.”

As Sobleski alluded to, Williams has been in McKinney’s shadow a bit. However, if he posts similar numbers in 2026 as he did in 2025, he’ll start receiving more attention. Last season Williams edged McKinney in interceptions by one, leading the entire Packers team with three.

Williams also brings special teams value, playing 137 snaps for the unit in 2025. It will be interesting to see if Green Bay extends Williams the time comes. It has already invested a four-year, $67 million contract in McKinney, which is now backloaded after restructuring earlier in the offseason. If Williams continues to play at a high level, he will command top dollar.

Packers Need to Beef up Pass Rush to Help the Secondary

Williams and McKinney’s lives would be made easier if the Packers could beef up their pass rush a bit. Star edge rusher Micah Parsons will likely miss the beginning of the 2026 season, and the depth behind him leaves much to be desired.

Lukas Van Ness has been very disappointing throughout his three-year tenure in Green Bay. Many are high on the projected potential of rookie Dani Dennis-Sutton, but it is risky to be overly reliant on a fourth-round draft pick.

There are still some quality veteran pass rushers available on the free agent market, such as Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney. Although they’re past their primes, they are still productive and bring veteran leadership to the table. Acquiring one of them would round out Green Bay’s defense nicely and take some pressure off of its offense.