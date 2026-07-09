Packers’ Draft Steal Gets Stunning Recognition From CBS Sports

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams is viewed as the best value pick from the 2024 NFL Draft, according to Zachary Pereles of CBS Sports. Pereles went through a 2024 re-draft of the first round, and Evan Williams snuck in at number 31.

Given that he was taken 111th overall in the actual 2024 draft, this was the best value pick made in the top 32 picks.

The Green Bay Packers Made One of the Best Picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The majority of the re-draft was just a reshuffling of the first round, or top 50 picks. For example, the top three picks were all still taken in the top three, just in a different order. The top eight picks were all first-round picks, and the ninth pick was Ladd McConkey, who was taken 34th overall.

Overall, 24 of the original 32 first-round picks still made the first round. There were 26 players of the 32 picks in the top of the draft.

Center Zach Frazier, Safety Calen Bullock, Guard Dominick Puni, Tackle Roger Rosengarten, and Running Back Bucky Irving joined Williams as the only players taken outside the top 50 to go in the first round of this re-draft.

Frazier went 51st overall, but jumped all the way to 17th in this re-draft. Hopping 34 spots makes him one of the clear best picks of the draft. Bullock went 54 picks higher than his draft slot in the re-draft, as he went 24th after being the 78th pick in 2024.

Puni was up from 86th to 27th, a strong 59 spot jump. Rosengarten was up from 62 to 29, a 33-spot leap.

Then, it was Williams who went 31st. He was drafted 80 spots higher than his original draft value. Those names went ahead of him, so they can be argued as just as valuable. Bullock and Puni in particular, saw excellent jumps in value.

Even Irving went after Williams, at pick 32, but saw a 93 pick rise, the best of the first round picks. Still, as far as draft slot and value, it is hard to deny many picks being better than Evan Williams.

Green Bay Packers Make Interesting Selection in 2024 Re-Draft

The Packers passed on Williams when they had the chance to take him in the first round of this re-draft. However, while they did not take Jordan Morgan, their original pick in 2024, they did make a familiar selection.

The Packers selected linebacker Edgerrin Cooper in the re-draft. Cooper was their second-round pick, so the choice is a bit ironic. We know it is a fit, and we know that Cooper outplayed his draft slot. So, it would have obviously been a good selection had it been the choice in retrospect.

Still, Cooper went 45th overall. While the rise from 45 into the top 25 makes him one of the better picks in the draft, he was not quite on the value level of Evan Williams.

Green Bay clearly has two solid selections from this draft class. They are now asking their first-round pick to take a step forward. If Morgan can lock down the starting left tackle job, the draft class is going to look great.