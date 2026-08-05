Packers Starter Predicts Big Breakout for Former Third-Round Pick

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is entering a pivotal third season in the NFL. However, his fellow draft mate Evan Williams has nothing but confidence that Lloyd is going to be the player the Packers thought he could be when they drafted him.

The former fourth-round safety was asked about who he thinks will be in position for a big year. He mentioned the third-round running back from the same draft as him.

“I feel like a lot of people forgot what he is capable of,” said Williams. “He shows up on a daily basis and puts in the work and is flying a million miles per hour.”

Because of the injuries, it is easy for Lloyd to get a bad reputation for fans thinking that he is not putting in the work necessary to stay on the field. However, Williams ensured fans that that is not the case. So, if things break right for him from a health perspective, the team could be in great shape.

Green Bay Packers Safety Evan Williams Expects Big Season From MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd was taken 88th overall while Williams was taken 111th. However, Williams is a solidified starter, and Lloyd is hoping to find any role on the offense. The issue has come down to injuries. Lloyd was banged up in the preseason of his rookie year.

He came back, but only had six carries for 15 yards before a season-ending hamstring injury shut him down. Lloyd came back for year two, but had another heap of setbacks. He dealt with another hamstring issue and a calf issue as well.

So, it is easy for fans to be discouraged by a player with six carries in two NFL seasons. However, when healthy, the defense knows what he can do. He has to find a way to take that skill into Sundays during the season.

Packers are Leaning on Lloyd at Running Back

The team has high hopes for Lloyd, and you can tell because they do not have adequate depth behind him. Josh Jacobs will get plenty of work, but he is a player who is coming off of a down year that featured injuries. He also has an off-the-field question lingering over his head.

Behind Jacobs and Lloyd is Chris Brooks. Brooks is in his fourth NFL season and had 27 carries for 106 yards last season. Behind that is Pierre Strong, who is in his fifth NFL season. However, he did not have a rushing attempt last season.

Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon complete the room, but these are two more players with no experience in the NFL. So, if Lloyd does not work out, they are heavily invested in Brooks. They would have to sign someone off the streets considering how little experience they have at the position.

They seem to be coming in with as much faith in Lloyd as Williams does. Outside the building, there are questions. However, inside it looks like nothing but confidence.