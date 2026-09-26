Packers Starter Sounds Alarm on ‘Whole System’

It is tough to find a place to begin when it comes to the Green Bay Packers‘ problems following a Week 3 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Third-year safety Evan Williams made it clear after the game that one person or quick fix is not going to change the season. He noted that the entire mentality of the team needs to shift, and that the whole system is wrong right now.

“We’re all pieces in this puzzle,” admitted Williams after an embarrassing 35-14 loss. “It’s not because of one play or one person; it’s something wrong with the whole system. It just starts with everybody looking at themselves in the mirror.”

The Packers defense had kept the team in their first two games. However, in Week 3, things fell apart a bit as they allowed 35 points, with Bijan Robinson running for 194 yards on 29 carries.

Green Bay Packers Players Blame the System for Loss

In Week 1, the offense started hot, and the defense was shutting down Carson Wentz. Then, the defense started to give up penalties, and the offense started to turn the ball over. In Week 2, the offense sputtered, and they leaned on the special teams to win the game.

In Week 3, Trey Smack missed a kick. The offense scored quickly and then struggled to move the ball. The defense started hot, and saw another penalty break their spirit.

The Packers lost four straight regular-season games and a playoff game to close out the 2025 season. Since Micah Parsons left the lineup, the team is 1-7 overall. They are going to need to figure things out.

Packers Have Issues Across the Roster

Williams admits the defense has not stepped up. They faced a backup in Week 1 after the starter got hurt during the game. In Week 2, they faced the Jets, who have one of the worst starting options in the NFL.

Even in Week 3, they faced Michael Penix, who was making his first start of the season. Still, it was the best quarterback and offensive system that the defense has faced. They responded with their worst performance of the season.

It is starting to look like the roster has holes in all areas. So, it makes sense for Williams to sound the alarm on the entire roster.

Still, the quote could be taken as a shot at LaFleur and the coaching staff. If the entire system appears broken by Week 3, maybe the system was not very strong to begin with. It makes sense for the players to put it on themselves and realize that they all need to play better.

Still, if the issue is the entire roster, there have been questions about what they are being coached on, or who is bringing the players in.