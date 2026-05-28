Packers Facing Major Backlash Over Handling of Josh Jacobs Arrest

The Green Bay Packers are facing a potentially brutal situation involving star running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was arrested recently and is facing serious allegations of domestic violence. While nothing has been proven and Jacobs has maintained his innocence, this is still a situation that could throw a major wrench in the Packers’ plans for the 2026 season.

Obviously, none of that matters if Jacobs did do what he’s accused of, but we won’t be speculating about what will come out of these allegations.

With that being said, Green Bay is now facing serious backlash for the way it has handled the fallout of the Jacobs arrest.

Packers Report Rips Team for Handling of Josh Jacobs’ Arrest

Matt LaFleur, the Packers’ had coach, spoke to the media on Wednesday. That is something the team would usually stream. This time, they chose to pass on streaming his comments.

Green Bay reporter Peter Bukowski of Locked on Packers did not hold back from sharing his thoughts on the team’s decision.

“The Packers not live streaming the LaFleur press conference is 100% pure cowardice. They stream every other pointless one,” Bukowski wrote on X.

“They want as few eyeballs on the Jacobs situation as possible. Pathetic.”

It’s reasonable to think that Green Bay made the decision to keep public exposure to a minimum. LaFleur chose not to comment on Jacobs during his meeting with the press. Nothing would have been gained from streaming it on that front.

Losing Josh Jacobs Would Be Devastating for Green Bay

Jacobs was viewed by some as a potential cut candidate entering the NFL offseason. However, the Packers quickly made it clear that they were still building out their offense with him being a key part of it.

Due to them being all-in on Jacobs, the team did not bring in outside help at the position. In fact, they actually allowed Emanuel Wilson to walk away in NFL free agency. He ended up signing with the Seattle Seahawks.

Should Jacobs miss time, Green Bay would turn to MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks. Lloyd has been unable to stay healthy throughout his young career and Brooks is not an ideal starting caliber running back.

The Packers could choose to target an outside option. There are a few veteran options available in free agency, but the team could also explore the trade market.

Only time will tell what comes from the investigation and the arrest. For now, all Green Bay can do is wait and see.