Packers Could Be Facing Nightmare Scenario With Bears

The Green Bay Packers are one of the more intriguing teams in the NFL ahead of the 2026 season.

On one hand, there is a real chance that the Packers could win a Super Bowl. They have the talent to make that kind of run. There is also a chance that they could have a bust season.

Micah Parsons has become a major concern for Green Bay. After it was widely expected that he would return sometime around Week 5, the Packers are now expected to be without their superstar pass rusher for at least half of the year.

Keeping that in mind, Green Bay has been viewed as a team who could sign a veteran edge rusher. Jadeveon Clowney has been one name to watch. However, the Packers could be facing a nightmare scenario when it comes to Clowney.

Packers Could Be Facing Nightmare Scenario Involving Chicago Bears

Not long ago, NFL insider Jason La Canfora shared that one executive believes that Green Bay is the front-runner to sign Clowney. The Bears were also mentioned as a top-tier landing spot for him.

Clowney choosing another team would be a disappointment for the Packers. Seeing him sign with Chicago rather than Green Bay would be devastating.

Bringing Clowney onboard would be a big step in the right direction for the Packers. He would help replace Parsons during the first half of the season and could be an elite pass rushing partner for him when he’s back on the field.

Last season, the former No. 1 overall pick played in 13 games with the Dallas Cowboys. He racked up 41 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and four defended passes.

Adding those numbers would be a big win for Green Bay, but it’s far from a guarantee.

The Green Bay-Chicago Rivalry Is Very Much Alive

Entering the 2026 NFL season, the Pacers and Bears are much bigger rivals than they have been in years. Both teams are expected to be NFC contenders.

Jordan Love and Caleb Williams are both young star quarterbacks. Both teams have loads of talent on both sides of the football.

Last season, Green Bay and Chicago split the regular season series with a win apiece. Unfortunately for the Packers, the Wild Card playoff matchup didn’t go well.

Despite having a 21-3 lead at halftime on the road in Chicago, Green Bay blew the lead and ended up being eliminated by its arch-rival. Now, the Packers know that the Bears will be one of their biggest competitors this season.

Expect to hear more news about Clowney in the near future. For now, the two teams appear to be directly competing for his services late in free agency.