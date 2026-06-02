Packers Fans Are Worried After Latest Update on Kicker Trey Smack

It has been awhile since the Green Bay Packers had a kicker that made fans feel comfortable. Far too often, the team’s kicker has missed important field goals or extra points and many of those misses have cost the team wins.

Last season, Brandon McManus was the culprit. He fell apart in the Packers’ Wild Card playoff matchup against the Chicago Bears. That led to the team deciding to part ways with him this offseason.

Before deciding to release McManus, Green Bay made an aggressive move in the 2026 NFL Draft to trade up for Florida kicker Trey Smack in the sixth round. Smack seems likely to be the team’s starting kicker to begin the upcoming 2026 season.

Smack had a successful run in college with the Gators. However, there are always nerves when it comes to relying on a rookie kicker.

On Tuesday, a new update was shared about Smack that has caused concern within the fan base.

Packers Fans Are Worried After Latest Trey Smack News

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky took to X to share that Smack had a rough kicking day on Tuesday. It didn’t take long for fans to take to the comments section.

Here are a few of the comments that Packers fans made in response to Demovsky’s post.

“Yikes. So some of the same then. Goodie,” one fan wrote.

Another fan said, “We’re cooked. Again.”

“Houston we have a problem,” a third comment read.

A fourth fan commented, “Getting the misses out now so he’ll make em during the year. Right? Right????”

“Here we go again,” a fifth fan said.

It’s Way Too Early to Freak Out About a Kicker

At the end of the day, training camp hasn’t even arrived. Smack is a rookie and it’s way too early to begin worrying about whether or not he can be an NFL kicker.

During his college career at Florida, Smack kicked the ball well. In three years, he made 82.8 percent of his kicks, and 100 of his 101 extra points.

His breakdown by yardage was also solid. Smack went 14-for-14 from 20-29 yards, 15-for-18 from 30-39, 14-for-19 from 40-49, and 10-for-13 from 50 yards or more.

Fans should try to relax leading up to training camp and preseason action. If Smack consistently has these kinds of days, then it could be time to worry. For now, there are just as many reasons to think that Smack will be just fine as there are to be concerned.

Hopefully, the rookie is able to bounce back with strong performances and help ease the minds of the fans struggling with PTSD from the Green Bay Packers’ recent kicking woes.