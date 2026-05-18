Packers Named Fit for Sleeper 24-Sack Free Agent Pass Rusher

The Green Bay Packers are currently viewed as a potential Super Bowl contender in the NFC. However, there are some questions facing the team right now.

Brian Gutekunst and the front office had a relatively quiet NFL offseason. They lost quite a few key players from the 2025 roster, but did add some quality pieces.

Among the notable departures were quarterback Malik Willis, wide receivers Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, linebacker Quay Walker, cornerback Nate Hobbs, offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and Rasheed Walker, pass rusher Rashan Gary, and plenty of others.

Right now, the pass rush has become a key question. Micah Parsons will miss at least the first few games of the 2026 season. With the Packers losing Gary and Kingsley Enagbare, there are some concerns about whether or not the team can weather the storm of Parsons missing time.

Keeping that in mind, Green Bay has been named a potential fit to sign a sleeper free agent pass rusher.

Packers Named Contender to Sign Sleeper 24-Sack Pass Rusher

ESPN’s Matt Bowen has suggested former Buffalo Bills pass rusher AJ Epenesa as a possible target for the Packers.

“The Packers lost rotational edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets in free agency, so the team could add his replacement in Epenesa,” Bowen wrote.

“He’s a long, powerful mover who can set the edge with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He can also create disruptive plays under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as he recorded 24.5 sacks and four interceptions in six seasons with the Bills.”

Bringing in Epenesa would give Green Bay some much-needed depth. Outside of Parsons, the team will be relying on Lukas Van Ness, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Barryn Sorrell, Brenton Cox Jr., and Collin Oliver. Epenesa would give the Packers another option.

Whether or not Green Bay has any level of interest in signing another pass rusher remains to be seen. But, the move would make a good amount of sense.

What Would AJ Epenesa Bring to Green Bay?

Last season with the Buffalo Bills, Epenesa played in 16 games. He recorded just 32 tackles, 2.5 sacks, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and four defended passes.

Throughout his entire six-year NFL career since being drafted at No. 54 overall in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, he has totaled 135 tackles, 24 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and 21 defended passes in 91 games.

Epenesa would not break the bank for the Packers either. Spotrac has projected his market value to be around $6.4 million per season.

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with Epenesa. However, the deal didn’t work out after Epenesa failed his phyiscal due to undisclosed medical issues.

It’s just an idea, but adding pass rushing depth would be wise for Green Bay. If the Packers want to win a Super Bowl, they can’t afford for an injury on the edge to derail those goals.