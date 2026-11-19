A former Green Bay Packers wide receiver has some hope with a new NFL opportunity knocking at his door.

Malik Heath, who was in with Green Bay for three seasons, is reportedly joining the Washington Commanders’ practice squad.

Commanders reporter Ben Standig reported the expected signing on Wednesday, November 18, after Washington worked out Heath and three other receivers.

Source: The Commanders are expected to sign WR Malik Heath to the practice squad. Heath had 31 receptions in 37 games with the Packers (2023-25). Also spent time with the Falcons. https://t.co/Wi3rFjI9L6 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) November 18, 2026

The move comes amid injuries to several key Commanders pass catchers.

Heath appeared in 37 games for the Packers from 2023 to 2025, making two starts.

Former Packers WR Malik Heath Gets an NFL Shot Again

Heath made his way into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss in 2023.

He made Green Bay’s initial 53-man roster that summer and appeared in 13 games as a rookie. The 6-foot-2 receiver caught 15 passes for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Heath returned for another 13 games in 2024, recording 10 receptions for 97 yards and two scores.

His role was slim in 2025. He caught six passes for 86 yards across 11 appearances before the Packers released him on December 6.

Green Bay announced the transaction while activating Jayden Reed from injured reserve.

The Atlanta Falcons claimed Heath off waivers, but he didn’t record another regular-season reception.

Heath finished his Packers career with 31 receptions for 308 yards and three touchdowns. He also contributed on special teams.

Despite his pedestrian receiving numbers, Heath brings more regular-season NFL experience than any other receiver Washington worked out Wednesday.

Commanders Turn to Former Packers WR Amid Injury Problems

Washington has been hit hard at wide receiver.

Terry McLaurin suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon. Jaylin Lane is also out for the year with an ankle injury, while Dyami Brown is on injured reserve with a calf problem.

Those unavailabilities have left the Commanders probing for reinforcements.

Along with Heath, Washington worked out Elijah Cooks, Cameron Dorner and Ainias Smith on Wednesday. Quarterback Mark Gronowski also participated in the session.

Heath emerged as the reported addition.

Washington has Stefon Diggs, Treylon Burks, Van Jefferson, Antonio Williams and Luke McCaffrey on its active roster.

A practice squad spot doesn’t mean Heath will get playing time since he would first need an elevation or promotion to appear in a game.

But the injury trajectory of Washington means ensuing banged-up players could cause an opening for Heath.

The Commanders are prepping to clash against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, Nov. 23.