A former Green Bay Packers starting tight end has found a new home with one of the NFL’s top AFC contenders.

John FitzPatrick signed with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad on Tuesday, Nov. 17, following a serious injury to backup tight end Jared Wiley.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported the transaction, which Kansas City confirmed on its official website.

FitzPatrick, 26, spent two seasons with Green Bay before suffering a torn Achilles tendon in December 2025. He became a free agent during the offseason and has worked on returning to the field.

Former Packers TE John FitzPatrick Joins Chiefs After Injury

Kansas City needed help at tight end following Sunday’s 35-13 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Wiley sustained a fractured ankle during the first quarter. Starting tight end Travis Kelce also aggravated an ankle injury before returning to the game.

The injuries left the Chiefs thin at the position.

Kansas City responded by signing FitzPatrick to its practice squad, along with running back E.J. Smith.

The team released wide receivers Jacob De Jesus and Bub Means in corresponding moves.

The signing came one week subsequent to FitzPatrick’s poor fortune.

The Cleveland Browns released him from their practice squad on November 10. He had joined Cleveland in September after recovering from his Achilles injury.

The move to Kansas City gives him a shot to work behind Kelce, Noah Gray and Jake Briningstool.

FitzPatrick hasn’t played in a regular-season game since his final appearance with Green Bay in December 2025.

His experience as an in-line blocker could be helpful as the Chiefs fall victim to injuries.

John FitzPatrick Looks to Rebuild Career

FitzPatrick joined Green Bay in 2024 after the Packers signed him away from the Atlanta Falcons’ practice squad.

Atlanta originally selected the Georgia product in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

His most productive NFL season came with the Packers in 2025.

FitzPatrick appeared in 15 games, making four starts and catching 12 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown.

He became a more important part of Green Bay’s offense after Tucker Kraft suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Carolina Panthers.

But FitzPatrick’s season ended in Week 16 against the Chicago Bears. He tore his Achilles tendon and underwent surgery in December.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, FitzPatrick received medical clearance to resume all football activities on September 19.

The Packers had moved forward with a tight end group led by Kraft, Jonnu Smith and Josh Whyle. And FitzPatrick landed in Cleveland before his recent relocation to Kansas City.

The Chiefs encounter the Arizona Cardinals on November 22.