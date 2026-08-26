Packers Get Fresh Micah Parsons Update as Week 1 Nears

The Green Bay Packers are set to begin the 2026 NFL season without superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons. He is still sidelined as he recovers from the torn ACL that he suffered last season.

While the Packers will need to find a way to stay afloat defensively without Parsons on the field to begin the year, they know that he will be returning soon.

To this point in time, the earliest talked about return date would be Week 6 at Lambeau Field against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Seeing Parsons make his return against his former team would be must-watch football.

Parsons has been very vocal about his recovery throughout the offseason. With Week 1 right around the corner, he spoke out with yet another update about the process.

Micah Parsons Shares Another Update on Return to Packers

During a live appearance with Bleacher Report, Parsons made the latest revelation about his injury status. He acknowledge fans wanting him to return against the Cowboys, but stopped short of thinking that he could achieve that goal.

I’m not going to lie, the rehab is going really good,” Parsons said. “We’re getting stronger. We’re moving a little bit now. We’re running. We’re starting to change direction. It’s coming along.”

He continued on, talking about the potential Week 6 return date.

“The people really want Week 6. I just want to come back when I’m feeling like myself again,” Parsons said.

Parsons finished out by sending a clear warning to the rest of the NFL that Green Bay fans will love to hear.

“Packer Nation, just know when I come back, it’s going to be up,” he said.

Green Bay Needs Other Players to Step Up Early in the Season

New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is going to need players to step up until Parsons returns. Without the superstar on the field, the pass rush will be a question mark.

Lukas Van Ness will be the biggest X-Factor for the Packers’ defense through the first six weeks or so. The former first-round pick has yet to develop the way Green Bay thought he would. In three seasons and 43 games played, he has recorded 84 tackles, 8.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.

Outside of Van Ness, the Packers have Brenton Cox Jr., Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver, and Dani Dennis-Sutton who are vying for playing time.

Green Bay has enough pass rushing talent on paper to be dangerous. Parsons returning to the field should be icing on top of the cake. But, the Packers need players to prove that they’re capable of playing bigger roles.

All of that being said, Parsons continues sharing positive update after positive update. It won’t be long until Green Bay has its superstar back on the field at 100 percent health.