Packers May Be Given Chance to Right Major Offseason Mistake

The Green Bay Packers have a potential nightmare scenario facing the team already before training camp even arrives. Of course, that scenario has to do with the status of star running back Josh Jacobs.

Jacobs was recently arrested on five charges connected to a domestic abuse situation. The allegations he is facing are serious, but the investigation is still ongoing and no final decision has been made.

Should the Packers be forced to miss Jacobs this season, the running back position is a massive question mark.

Currently, the team has Chris Brooks and MarShawn Lloyd behind Jacobs. Earlier this offseason, Green Bay let a quality backup get away. Brian Gutekunst and company decided to let 2025 backup Emanuel Wilson walk away and sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

With that being said, the Packers might have a chance to right that mistake before the regular season.

Packers May Have a Chance to Bring Emanuel Wilson Back

According to FanSided’s Lee Vowell, Wilson has a real battle on his hands to make the Seahawks’ roster. After Seattle drafted Jadarian Price, the team may run out of roster space.

“Price’s addition could mean that former Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson, whom Seattle signed this offseason in free agency, might have a difficult time making the 53-man roster,” Vowell wrote.

“And the problem for Wilson isn’t just Price. Wilson will be battling at least two other backs for a spot on the team.”

If Wilson does end up being released before the season begins, it would not be surprising to see Green Bay bring him back. At the very least, he would provide proven quality depth behind Jacobs.

Emanuel Wilson Had a Quality Season in 2025 for Green Bay

Last season, Wilson showed that he was capable of playing an important role. He was an excellent primary backup behind Jacobs for the Packers.

In 17 games played, Wilson carried the football 125 times for 496 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. He also caught 15 passes for 99 yards.

Despite the ongoing situation involving Jacobs off of the field, Green Bay has not made a move to bring in running back help. It seems that the Packers are comfortable with the idea of waiting out the investigation before making a decision one way or another.

Wilson would be an excellent fallback plan. Even if Jacobs does play, he would be well worth bringing back on a one-year deal.

None of this is a guarantee. Wilson could end up making the Seattle roster. But, if he does become available, it would be a scenario Green Bay would have to at least consider.