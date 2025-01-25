Green Bay Packers Expected to Make Major Coaching Hire

Former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is on track to rejoin the Packers’ coaching staff, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Demovsky shared Friday that the Packers are “expected to land Getsy back on their coaching staff in some capacity,” who last served in Green Bay as quarterbacks coach in 2021. With Tom Clements retiring after the 2024 season, are in need of a quarterbacks coach, though the team’s offensive coordinator role may also become available.

Packers Coaching Staff Openings

Currently, the Packers have a clear vacancy at quarterbacks coach, a position Getsy previously held before departing in 2022. Clements, who returned to Green Bay that same year to mentor Jordan Love, is stepping away after a productive stint in which he helped Love transition into his starting role.

However, there is still a possibility that Getsy could fill a larger role within the Packers’ coaching hierarchy. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich received an interview request from the Chicago Bears for their head coaching job. While they inevitably gave the job to Ben Johnson, Stenavich was also tied to the Houston Texans offensive coordinator job. If he departs, the offensive coordinator job in Green Bay would become available.

As most teams across the NFL fill their head coaching vacancies, they are expecting to soon make a wave of coordinator hires. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has previously stated that he would not block non-play-calling coordinators from pursuing play-calling opportunities elsewhere, which suggests Stenavich may leave if offered the right role.

Getsy’s History with the Packers

Luke Getsy’s potential return to Green Bay would not be his first time working with LaFleur’s staff. When former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett left for the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2022, LaFleur initially targeted Getsy as his preferred replacement. However, Getsy opted to take on the offensive coordinator role with the Chicago Bears, which included play-calling responsibilities. LaFleur then pivoted to promoting Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator.

Getsy spent two years as the Bears’ offensive coordinator and later joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the same role in 2024. However, after Las Vegas let him go midseason, Getsy returned to Green Bay as a defensive consultant, helping reverse-engineer opposing offenses for the Packers’ defensive staff.

If the Packers hire Getsy as their offensive coordinator, his role will differ significantly from the play-calling responsibilities he held in Chicago and Las Vegas. In Green Bay, LaFleur serves as the play-caller, leaving the offensive coordinator to focus on preparing game plans, running meetings, and taking administrative tasks off LaFleur’s plate.

Green Bay’s Quarterback Coaching Options

If Getsy takes on the offensive coordinator role, Green Bay will need to fill the quarterbacks coach position. Internal candidates include Sean Mannion, a former LaFleur quarterback and current offensive assistant. Connor Lewis, the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach, is also a candidate for the role.

The Packers have also interviewed two external candidates, including New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant.

Getsy’s established relationship with LaFleur and familiarity with the organization could make him a valuable addition to the coaching staff as the Packers prepare for the 2025 season.