Hi, Subscriber

Green Bay Packers Expected to Make Major Coaching Hire

  • 33 Shares
  • Updated
Green Bay Packers' quarterback coach Luke Getsy
Getty
Former Green Bay Packers' quarterback coach Luke Getsy and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator looks on against the Detroit Lions during the first half at Soldier Field

Former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy is on track to rejoin the Packers’ coaching staff, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Demovsky shared Friday that the Packers are “expected to land Getsy back on their coaching staff in some capacity,” who last served in Green Bay as quarterbacks coach in 2021. With Tom Clements retiring after the 2024 season, are in need of a quarterbacks coach, though the team’s offensive coordinator role may also become available.

Packers Coaching Staff Openings

Currently, the Packers have a clear vacancy at quarterbacks coach, a position Getsy previously held before departing in 2022. Clements, who returned to Green Bay that same year to mentor Jordan Love, is stepping away after a productive stint in which he helped Love transition into his starting role.

However, there is still a possibility that Getsy could fill a larger role within the Packers’ coaching hierarchy. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich received an interview request from the Chicago Bears for their head coaching job. While they inevitably gave the job to Ben Johnson, Stenavich was also tied to the Houston Texans offensive coordinator job. If he departs, the offensive coordinator job in Green Bay would become available.

As most teams across the NFL fill their head coaching vacancies, they are expecting to soon make a wave of coordinator hires. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has previously stated that he would not block non-play-calling coordinators from pursuing play-calling opportunities elsewhere, which suggests Stenavich may leave if offered the right role.

Getsy’s History with the Packers

Luke Getsy’s potential return to Green Bay would not be his first time working with LaFleur’s staff. When former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett left for the Denver Broncos head coaching job in 2022, LaFleur initially targeted Getsy as his preferred replacement. However, Getsy opted to take on the offensive coordinator role with the Chicago Bears, which included play-calling responsibilities. LaFleur then pivoted to promoting Stenavich from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator.

Getsy spent two years as the Bears’ offensive coordinator and later joined the Las Vegas Raiders in the same role in 2024. However, after Las Vegas let him go midseason, Getsy returned to Green Bay as a defensive consultant, helping reverse-engineer opposing offenses for the Packers’ defensive staff.

If the Packers hire Getsy as their offensive coordinator, his role will differ significantly from the play-calling responsibilities he held in Chicago and Las Vegas. In Green Bay, LaFleur serves as the play-caller, leaving the offensive coordinator to focus on preparing game plans, running meetings, and taking administrative tasks off LaFleur’s plate.

Green Bay’s Quarterback Coaching Options

If Getsy takes on the offensive coordinator role, Green Bay will need to fill the quarterbacks coach position. Internal candidates include Sean Mannion, a former LaFleur quarterback and current offensive assistant. Connor Lewis, the team’s assistant quarterbacks coach, is also a candidate for the role.

The Packers have also interviewed two external candidates, including New England Patriots quarterbacks coach Ashton Grant.

Getsy’s established relationship with LaFleur and familiarity with the organization could make him a valuable addition to the coaching staff as the Packers prepare for the 2025 season.

Sterling Bennett is a Heavy.com contributor covering the NFL. He has half a decade of experience as a sports broadcaster at 95.7 The Game covering the San Francisco 49ers as part of the weekly "Overtime" show, where he covered Super Bowl 58. Bennett was the Golden State Warriors Network Coordinator from 2020-2024, where he was responsible for all gameday radio broadcasts, including the 2022 NBA Finals. More about Sterling Bennett

Read More
,

Green Bay Packers Players

Jaire Alexander's headshot J. Alexander
Deslin Alexandre's headshot D. Alexandre
Zayne Anderson's headshot Z. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Karl Brooks's headshot K. Brooks
Chris Brooks's headshot C. Brooks
Omar Brown's headshot O. Brown
Javon Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Kenny Clark's headshot K. Clark
Sean Clifford's headshot S. Clifford
Edgerrin Cooper's headshot E. Cooper
Brenton Cox's headshot B. Cox
Alonzo Davis's headshot L. Davis
Tyler Davis's headshot T. Davis
Andre Dillard's headshot A. Dillard
AJ Dillon's headshot A. Dillon
Romeo Doubs's headshot R. Doubs
Isaiah Dunn's headshot I. Dunn
Kingsley Enagbare's headshot K. Enagbare
James Ester's headshot J. Ester
John FitzPatrick's headshot J. FitzPatrick
Rashan Gary's headshot R. Gary
Travis Glover's headshot T. Glover
Lideatrick Griffin's headshot T. Griffin
Kamal Hadden's headshot K. Hadden
Alex Hale's headshot A. Hale
Kaleb Hayes's headshot K. Hayes
Marquis Hayes's headshot M. Hayes
Malik Heath's headshot M. Heath
Julian Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Trey Hill's headshot T. Hill
Ty'Ron Hopper's headshot T. Hopper
Josh Jacobs's headshot J. Jacobs
Elgton Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Donovan Jennings's headshot D. Jennings
Cornelius Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Kalen King's headshot K. King
Tucker Kraft's headshot T. Kraft
MarShawn Lloyd's headshot M. Lloyd
Jordan Love's headshot J. Love
Johnny Lumpkin's headshot J. Lumpkin
Jeremiah Martin's headshot J. Martin
Isaiah McDuffie's headshot I. McDuffie
Xavier McKinney's headshot X. McKinney
Brandon McManus's headshot B. McManus
Bo Melton's headshot B. Melton
Ellis Merriweather's headshot E. Merriweather
Jacob Monk's headshot J. Monk
Jordan Morgan's headshot J. Morgan
Arron Mosby's headshot A. Mosby
Luke Musgrave's headshot L. Musgrave
Josh Myers's headshot J. Myers
Keisean Nixon's headshot K. Nixon
Kitan Oladapo's headshot K. Oladapo
Matthew Orzech's headshot M. Orzech
Leonard Payne's headshot L. Payne
Keith Randolph's headshot K. Randolph
Jayden Reed's headshot J. Reed
Sean Rhyan's headshot S. Rhyan
Robert Rochell's headshot R. Rochell
Nesta Jade Silvera's headshot N. Silvera
Ben Sims's headshot B. Sims
T.J. Slaton's headshot T. Slaton
Eric Stokes's headshot E. Stokes
Messiah Swinson's headshot M. Swinson
Kadeem Telfort's headshot K. Telfort
Zach Tom's headshot Z. Tom
Carrington Valentine's headshot C. Valentine
Lukas Van Ness's headshot L. Van Ness
Quay Walker's headshot Q. Walker
Rasheed Walker's headshot R. Walker
Christian Watson's headshot C. Watson
Daniel Whelan's headshot D. Whelan
Dontayvion Wicks's headshot D. Wicks
Evan Williams's headshot E. Williams
Malik Willis's headshot M. Willis
Eric Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Emanuel Wilson's headshot E. Wilson
Colby Wooden's headshot C. Wooden
Devonte Wyatt's headshot D. Wyatt

Comments

Green Bay Packers Expected to Make Major Coaching Hire

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x