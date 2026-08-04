Green Bay Packers Facing Backlash with Handling of Kicker Situation

The Green Bay Packers are facing a bit of backlash with the way they have handled their kicker situation, which is one of the focal points at training camp.

In late July, the 31st of July to be precise, the Packers released two kickers from their roster, which signaled that 2026 draftee Trey Smack is seemingly announced as the starting kicker already, which is still the case.

However, Trey Smack has struggled over the last two days of camp, making only half of his kicks during the inter-squad scrimmages.

Packers.com writer Mike Spofford wrote (on 8/3):

“Prior to the two-minute kicks, Smack went 3-for-5 in a field goal period for the second straight day. On Monday, the sixth-round pick from Florida missed an extra point wide right before hitting from 40, 43 and 48 yards, and then coming up short and wide right from 55 when he clearly mis-hit the ball.”

The kicker position is a main focal point of the looming 2026 season for the Packers. Well, now that there is virtually no competition for Smack, Green Bay is facing some backlash with the way they have handled the situation.

Packers’ Matt LaFleur Speaks On Kicker Situation

Trey Smack has been a large topic of conversation over the past two days in Packers’ camp, and rightfully so. Matt LaFleur spent a substantial amount of time today talking to media about the rookie kicker.

Here are a pair of quotes from head coach Matt LaFleur regarding the Trey Smack situation:

“At the end of the day you’re talking about practice situations and the real test will come in those preseason games and in the regular season.”

“This is not our first time with a rookie kicker, I know there’s gonna be some good and some he wants back”

There are some notable reactions across social media regarding the Packers and Trey Smack:

@PCK3RS wrote: “Trey Smack went 3/5 back to back days, the Packers and their kicking problems are still at large”

@SchroederWBAY writes: “Trey Smack missed a FG to end the first team 2-minute drill today after going just 3-for-5 in a field goal session at training camp (again). “Don’t have social media… one day at a time, not really worried about what anybody else thinks. That’s just kind of my job.”

If Trey Smack’s struggles continue into the 2026 regular season, there is going to be a lot of outcry from Packers fans and analysts about how they have mishandled this situation by not bringing anyone in to challenge or push Smack during his rookie campaign.

More on Trey Smack’s Kicking Struggles

SportsNaut.com writer Matt Johnson names the Trey Smack situation ‘One Early Concern’ that is emerging from Packers camp:

“Despite seemingly having the Packers’ kicker job handed to him a week into camp, Smack is still struggling. Entering Tuesday’s practice, per AcmePackingCompany.com, he was just 8-of-13 on his attempts, missing multiple kicks each on Sunday and Monday. Green Bay also had to delay his opportunities in camp because of the injury to long snapper Matt Orzech.”

Let’s take a quick look at Trey Smack’s collegiate stats with the University of Florida:

As a senior, he made 18-of-22 field goals (81.8 percent).

Over his 4-year collegiate career, Smack made 35-of-64 FGA (82.8 percent).

Smack has a very strong leg that was apparent in college, which is why he was drafted in the first place, but the noise could get really loud if Trey Smack struggles in preseason games (and another kicker isn’t brought in to force a competition).

The Packers kick off their preseason schedule on Aug. 13 against the Steelers.