New Green Bay Packers RB Kaleb Johnson Sends 3-Word Message Following Steelers Trade

It’s cut day across the National Football League on Sunday. The deadline is 6 p.m. for all team’s to finalize their 53-man roster, which means there have been a lot of transactions taking place across the landscape.

Per multiple reports, the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers linked up on a trade that sends running back Kaleb Johnson to Green Bay.

The news comes in the wake of Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, as the NFL further investigates his legal situation. It’s very plausible that Jacobs will be suspended, so the Packers went ahead and added some much-needed running back depth.

Kaleb Johnson, if Jacobs is suspended, could see time as a featured back, but it will be a tandem of Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd in the backfield if Jacobs has to miss time.

Kaleb Johnson Sends Message to Green Bay Packers After Trade

Following the trade between the Steelers and Packers, Kaleb Johnson took to Instagram to send a message to the Packers faithful.

Trade summary, per @TomSilverstein: Packers get – Kaleb JohnsonSteelers get – 2028 6th-round pick https://t.co/2ef2YKuEVi — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) August 30, 2026

@UnderdogNFL also made the following post, which includes Johnson’s IG story post:

Johnson’s message: “Let’s do it,” @Packers.

His roster spot wasn’t entirely guaranteed in Pittsburgh, so it’s a good move by both sides in theory.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers plan to utilize Kaleb Johnson and what the coaching staff has to say about the fresh legs in the backfield.

Taking a Look at Kaleb Johnson

Kaleb Johnson will be entering his 2nd NFL season in 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but as a rookie, he was not featured much in the offense.

He received just 28 carries in 10 total games played in 2025.

He rushed for 69 yards and did not score a touchdown.

However, Johnson provides the Packers with a fresh set of legs, and while his training camp/preseason hasn’t been great, Johnson gets a new start with an organization in need of a running back.