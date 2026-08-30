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New Green Bay Packers RB Kaleb Johnson Sends 3-Word Message Following Steelers Trade

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Pittsburgh Steelers v Chicago Bears
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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 23: Will Howard #18 hands off to Kaleb Johnson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during warm ups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 23, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s cut day across the National Football League on Sunday. The deadline is 6 p.m. for all team’s to finalize their 53-man roster, which means there have been a lot of transactions taking place across the landscape.

Per multiple reports, the Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers linked up on a trade that sends running back Kaleb Johnson to Green Bay.

The news comes in the wake of Josh Jacobs being placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, as the NFL further investigates his legal situation. It’s very plausible that Jacobs will be suspended, so the Packers went ahead and added some much-needed running back depth.

Kaleb Johnson, if Jacobs is suspended, could see time as a featured back, but it will be a tandem of Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd in the backfield if Jacobs has to miss time.

Kaleb Johnson Sends Message to Green Bay Packers After Trade

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets
GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 07: Kaleb Johnson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 07, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Following the trade between the Steelers and Packers, Kaleb Johnson took to Instagram to send a message to the Packers faithful.

@UnderdogNFL also made the following post, which includes Johnson’s IG story post:

Johnson’s message: “Let’s do it,” @Packers.

His roster spot wasn’t entirely guaranteed in Pittsburgh, so it’s a good move by both sides in theory.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers plan to utilize Kaleb Johnson and what the coaching staff has to say about the fresh legs in the backfield.

Taking a Look at Kaleb Johnson

New York Jets v Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 21: Kaleb Johnson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball in front of Andre Cisco #8 of the New York Jets during the third quarter of a preseason game at Acrisure Stadium on August 21, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Kaleb Johnson will be entering his 2nd NFL season in 2026.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but as a rookie, he was not featured much in the offense.

He received just 28 carries in 10 total games played in 2025.

He rushed for 69 yards and did not score a touchdown.

However, Johnson provides the Packers with a fresh set of legs, and while his training camp/preseason hasn’t been great, Johnson gets a new start with an organization in need of a running back.

 

 

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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New Green Bay Packers RB Kaleb Johnson Sends 3-Word Message Following Steelers Trade

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