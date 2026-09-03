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Green Bay Packers Star Micah Parsons Shares Bold Dak Prescott Prediction

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Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
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GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 23: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after beating the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 at Lambeau Field on November 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The 2026 NFL season is rapidly approaching, which means Green Bay Packers star pass rusher Micah Parsons is getting active on social media again.

Parsons will begin the 2026 season on the PUP list, but reports have indicated he will begin practicing around Week 2, and could be activated by Week 5. Whenever Parsons does return to the Green Bay Packers defense, it will be a huge boost to the group.

In the meantime, Micah Parsons recently shared a bold Dak Prescott prediction.

Micah Parsons Shares Bold Dak Prescott Prediction

Dani Dennis-Sutton could step up for the Green Bay Packers while Micah Parsons is out.
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 07: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers takes the field during player introductions before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 07, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

In a recent podcast appearance on BRGridiron, Micah Parsons is asked who will lead the NFL in touchdowns.

His answer? “I might have to say Dak Prescott.”

Parsons then cites that Prescott has two elite receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, and that ‘we didn’t really get the see the tandem in full force’ last season, as Lamb did have to miss some time with injury.

In 2025, Dak Prescott threw 30 TDs. Parsons clearly has very high praise for his former QB.

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers are set to face off in Week 6, in Lambeau Field. If all goes well, Micah Parsons should be back rushing the passer by then.

Here was the Instagram post where Micah Parsons made the bold Dak Prescott prediction:

More on Micah Parsons….

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 23: Micah Parsons #1 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after a sack during the third quarter during a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on November 23, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons quickly established himself as one of the Green Bay Packers’ most important defensive players in 2025 after being traded from the Cowboys. He recorded 12.5 sacks in just 14 games during his first season with the team while providing a burst off the edge.

When healthy, there’s no doubting Parsons’ status as one of the best edge rushers in the entire NFL.

He tore his ACL at the end of the 2025 season, which is forcing him to miss part of the 2026 season, but his progress has been nothing but positive, and as long as the Packers avoid a dreaded start to the campaign, Micah Parsons will return to the fold and be the force that everyone across the NFL knows that he is.

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

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Green Bay Packers Star Micah Parsons Shares Bold Dak Prescott Prediction

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