Green Bay Packers Trade Pitch Lands $105.8 Million DT in Massive In-Season Move

After their very strong performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers are 4-2, and in the thick of things in the NFC North.

Despite dealing with some key injuries on the defensive side of things, Green Bay has made it very clear over the past few weeks that it wants to rush the QB very effectively, and that was very evident after the exotic blitz packages that were thrown at Dak Prescott this week.

With that being said, one can expect that the Packers will be tied to several rumors over the next month ahead of the NFL trade deadline. One potential target that would be a huge pickup for this Packers defense is Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons.

Packers Trade Idea Lands Dominant Force in Jeffery Simmons

It might be far-fetched to think in hindsight that the Titans would offload their $100+ million DT after inking him to a very lucrative extension, but the Titans are 1-5, and don’t have much direction right now.

This wild trade idea would land Jeffery Simmons in Green Bay for a 2028 1st-round draft pick, and a 4th-round pick in 2027.

The Titans probably can’t be convinced to move off of Jeffrey Simmons, as he is arguably the best defensive tackle in the game and they are in the first year of a rebuild with new head coach Robert Saleh, a former longtime NFL DC who values players like Simmons more than even the average NFL coach might. That said, Tennessee is going nowhere fast, while the Packers are losing defensive linemen at an alarming rate.

Both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford went on IR ahead of Week 6, with Hargrave out for the season. The Packers are 3-2 and rolling all of a sudden. RB Josh Jacobs is eligible to play starting in Week 7, while Christian Watson is making a case as a first-team All-Pro wide receiver. The Vikings are undefeated but feel gettable due to questions on offense.

If the Packers want to go all-in, making a blockbuster deal for Simmons ahead of Micah Parsons’ return a few weeks from now could see Green Bay’s offense and defense elevate as the season progresses and hit the playoffs healthy and playing at the top of their game.

How Could Adding Jeffery Simmons Impact Packers Defense

There’s no doubt that if the Packers could actually land Simmons in a monster trade like this, it could create shockwaves across the NFC North and might immediately make the Packers a real Super Bowl threat.

Imagine a defensive line with Simmons and Micah Parsons both rushing the opposing QB.

That would make DC Jonathan Gannon’s play-calling job on defense quite easy.

The NFL trade deadline is in mid-November, but as real NFC contenders like the Green Bay Packers start to emerge over the next few weeks, it’s plausible to speculate that fireworks could take place across the trade landscape.