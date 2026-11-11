Packers Offered Trade for $39 Million Javon Hargrave Replacement, Pulled Deal

The Green Bay Packers were quiet ahead of the NFL trade deadline, though the team planned to make a move before the window closed but ultimately changed course.

Green Bay was interested in veteran defensive tackle Grover Stewart of the Indianapolis Colts and made an offer of an early Day 3 pick to acquire him, according to Easton Butler of Packer Report.

“The Packers were the team that had the 4th-round pick offer for Colts DT Grover Stewart (that

@Schultz_Report reported), per sources,” Butler reported via X on Tuesday, November 10. “Green Bay pulled that offer after Indy wanted to wait for closer to the deadline.”

Grover Stewart Has Been Reliable Starter for Almost All of 10-Year NFL Career

Stewart is playing this season at 33 years old. He is a 10-year veteran of the league with 150 games and 118 starts on his resumé.

Indianapolis most recently inked the DT to a three-year deal worth $39 million total, which expires at the end of the 2026 campaign.

For his career, Stewart has tallied 437 combined tackles, including 47 tackles for loss, 51 QB hits, 15 pass breakups, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception.

He has not missed a start across nine games this season and hasn’t missed a game since 2019, save for six contests he sat out in 2023, rendering him one of the more reliable players from a health perspective league-wide over the past several years.

Indianapolis made several trades of big-name players ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, including offensive guard Quenton Nelson (Seahawks), defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (49ers), wide receiver Josh Downs (Chiefs) and wide receiver Keenan Allen (49ers).

The Colts also shopped Jonathan Taylor to several interested trade partners but did not ultimately find the value they hoped to in a deal for him, and thus will keep the running back until at least next offseason. Indianapolis also took calls on quarterback Daniel Jones, though no trade ever materialized.

All of that is to say that the Packers probably could have re-submitted an offer for Stewart ahead of the deadline and secured his services along the middle of their defensive front, but chose not to do so for whatever reason.

Packers Remain Banged Up at Defensive Tackle

Green Bay is banged up at the DT position, as Javon Hargrave is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in Week 5.

Defensive tackle Jonathan Ford has been on the injured reserve list (IR) since mid-October with a calf injury, while DT Warren Brinson is also currently on IR due to a groin strain.

Ford and Brinson should both return at some point in the relatively near future, which may have played a role in Green Bay pulling its offer for Stewart.

The Packers will also soon benefit from the return of superstar pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who is back at practice and trending toward playing against the Los Angeles Rams two games from now on November 25 in L.A.