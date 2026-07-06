Packers Get Harsh Reality Check on Micah Parsons Trade

The Green Bay Packers were enjoying a successful first season with superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons before a disaster struck. Parsons went down with a torn ACL in the second half of the 2025 NFL season.

Unfortunately, that ACL tear has now threatened his 2026 campaign.

While Parsons is expected to get back on the field at some point this year, new reporting has suggested that he will miss at least half of the year. Even when he returns at that point, he will need to ramp up on the field before being able to get back to his full form.

There has also been concern about Parsons’ long-term health. No one knows exactly how he will look after the injury. Will he ever be able to play with the some aggression and explosiveness that has made him an NFL superstar?

Only time will tell, but the Packers have been hit with a blunt reality check about the Parsons trade ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Packers Land Blunt Reality Check About the Micah Parsons Trade

USA Today’s Stacey Mickles took a look at the trade between Green Bay and the Dallas Cowboys. Following the injury, the Packers’ move is no longer a big win as it was originally viewed.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys, on the other hand, have been able to use that trade and create multiple other moves out of it.

“The Packers found out that Jones may not have been wrong. By the middle of the season, Parsons was once again sidelined with an injury that kept him out for the rest of the season. It was also recently announced that Parsons will miss part of the 2026 season while trying to recover from last year’s injury,” Mickles wrote.

“The Cowboys, on the other hand, turned one of those first-round draft picks into Caleb Downs, which many think may have been the steal of the first round. They also got another first-round pick, edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, from Central Florida. The money they didn’t have to spend on Parsons, they spent in free agency and trades for other defensive stars.”

Mickles finished out he reality check with a blunt statement that Dallas is currently winning the trade over Green Bay.

“It may be hard to say who actually won, but it’s not hard to see who is winning.”

Green Bay Fans Shouldn’t Be Worried Just Yet

Since the injury, there has been some concerning within the Packers’ fan base. When a superstar player goes down with a serious injury, concern is understandable.

With that being said, Parsons is still just 27 years old. He has plenty of football left to be played and Green Bay has him under contract long-term.

Before the injury in 2025, Parsons played in 14 games. He racked up 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defended pass. Those numbers were exactly why the Packers decided to pull the trigger on such a big deal.

The story has not been written about the trade. It’s easy to say the Cowboys are winning the deal while Parsons is on the sideline. When he is back on the field, those opinions could flip back around.

Hopefully, the recovery process continues to go smoothly. If Green Bay can have a healthy Parsons back on the field for the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs, the conversation could switch back in the Packers’ favor very quickly.