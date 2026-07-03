Packers Insider Provides Fresh Update on Josh Sweat Rumors

In recent weeks, the Green Bay Packers have been heavily linked as a team who could make a move for a veteran pass rusher.

Following the news that superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons is expected to miss at least half of the 2026 NFL season, the Packers could use some help. Quite a few options have been suggested as possible targets for Green Bay.

Recently, the names of Joey Bosa and Jadeveon Clowney have been thrown around a lot connected to the Packers. Either player would be a nice addition. However, there is another name who has been heavily rumored as a possible option.

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Josh Sweat has been linked to Green Bay on multiple occasions this offseason. Once again, there is an update about a potential trade between the Packers and Cardinals sending Sweat to Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers Insider Provides New Josh Sweat Update

A few weeks back, the Packers were rumored to be discussing a Sweat trade with Arizona. However, the Cardinals seemingly decided to keep him in town for the start of the year.

That being said, Sweat’s name has come back up.

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber shared a report that Green Bay and Arizona could work out a deal closer to the trade deadline. He did note that the trade deadline would be close to Parsons’ return and might be too late for the Packers to make the move.

“A source thought Sweat could be available at the trade deadline if Mike LaFleur’s team struggles out of the gates, which is the expectation,” Huber wrote. “By that time, though, Parsons will be back or close to it and the Packers might not need pass-rush help.”

Sweat may not end up in Green Bay, but it’s clear that the rumors are not going to quiet down anytime soon. He’s a name worth watching leading up to the season and ahead of the trade deadline.

What Would Josh Sweat Bring to the Packers’ Defense?

At 29 years old, Sweat has had an up-and-down career. He has had flashes where he has looked the part of a star and other moments where he has looked like a bust.

Last season with the Cardinals, the pass rusher played in 17 games. He racked up 30 total tackles to go along with 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes. That version of Sweat would be a huge addition for the Packers.

Throughout his entire 121-game career across eight seasons, Sweat has totaled 267 tackles, 55 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception, a defensive touchdown, and 13 defended passes.

It seems more likely that Green Bay would have interest in an addition who can help from Week 1. Clowney seems like the best option to fill that need.

All of that being said, the Packers are going to be a team to watch on the pass rushing market all the way up until Parsons gets back on the field.