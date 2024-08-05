Packers Cut Ties With 26-Year-Old QB Ahead of Preseason Opener

The Green Bay Packers are back down to three quarterbacks at training camp after cutting ties with backup Jacob Eason ahead of their preseason opener.

The Packers had signed Eason on July 23 to give themselves a third quarterback at practice during Jordan Love’s hold-in for a new contract. Once Love returned, though, Eason slid into the No. 4 role at practice and seldom saw more than a few reps per day.

Ultimately, the 26-year-old Eason became redundant, prompting the team to release him on August 5. The team also activated tight end Tucker Kraft from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list in a move reflected on Monday’s NFL transaction wire.

The Packers’ backup quarterback competition is now between Sean Clifford, their 2023 backup, and rookie seventh-round pick Michael Pratt. Clifford has struggled through the first few weeks of camp, which could open up an opportunity for Pratt to push him for the primary backup job during the 2024 regular season. The Packers still have three weeks and three preseason games to help them make an educated decision, though.

The Packers will play their first preseason game on the road at the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 p.m. Eastern Time this Saturday, August 10.

Can Sean Clifford Regain Favor Against Browns?

To say Clifford has dropped the ball this offseason would be an understatement. The 2023 fourth-round pick had a golden opportunity to gain favor with the team during the stretch of practices that Love sat out, but he wound up hurting his chances instead.

According to multiple beat writers in attendance at camp, Clifford threw a bevy of interceptions while playing with the first-team offense during the first week of camp. The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman had him at seven picks in the first five practices with two of them coming in his first practice back with the second-team offense on July 27.

Now, Clifford did have a few nice downfield throws during Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field on August 3 despite some uncomfortability. The Packers are also likely to remain patient with their second-year quarterback and his development after he played no meaningful regular-season snaps behind Love as a rookie.

Still, Clifford can get himself properly back on track with a good game in Cleveland.

The Packers have not said whether they will play their starters in the first preseason game, but Clifford and Pratt both should still see extensive playing time in the game even if Love and the first-team offense play for a few series in the first quarter.

In 2023, Clifford completed 71.9% of his passes (41-of-57) for 391 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions while playing in all three exhibition games for the Packers. He also flashed a little mobility with seven rushes for 34 yards and no fumbles. The team will naturally want to see him playing more decisively in his second preseason, but he clinched the backup job with those opportunities in 2023 and can do so again in 2024.

Packers Unlikely to Sign Another QB to Camp Roster

The Packers have questions to answer about their backup quarterback position, but don’t let the uncertainty confuse you: They are unlikely to bring in another passer.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has spoken in the past about how difficult it is trying to get four quarterbacks meaningful reps in practice, whether it be in-season or camp. That is a big reason why many thought the Packers would move on from Eason sooner; although, perhaps they wanted a little longer to evaluate him against the other backups.

Bringing in another quarterback now would send a loud message to either Clifford or Pratt — or maybe both — that the Packers are discontent with their backup situation and are having difficulty trusting either of them with the No. 2 role behind Love. They might consider it if they get closer to the season and neither one is showing much progress, but it is doubtful they are willing to move on from either just yet and, therefore, will not want to create another overcrowding problem that they just solved with Eason’s release.

Frankly, the Packers also do not have many compelling options left on the market. The best available free agent quarterback is veteran Ryan Tannehill, but the cap-cautious Packers might not want to pay the necessary price tag to secure his services only to have him play the No. 2 role behind their clear-cut starter in Love.

Things can change in the next three weeks leading up to 53-man roster cuts. An injury to any of the Packers’ three quarterbacks, for instance, would likely prompt them to add another one to the mix, even if it is someone like Eason to function as a camp arm. For now, though, the Packers’ previous approach to the position tells us they’ll wait it out.