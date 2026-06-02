Packers Rookie Earns First-Team Opportunity at OTAs

The Green Bay Packers like what they are seeing from rookie offensive lineman Jager Burton so far at OTAs. They are liking it so much that they decided to give the fifth-round rookie some work with the first team during their OTA sessions. Burton slotted into right guard, while the team kicked potential starting right guard Anthony Belton out to right tackle.

Some of this has to do with the injury to Zach Tom and his missing time due to a patellar tendon injury. If Tom is not ready for Week 1, the team has to decide what to do at right tackle. Early on, the Packers were playing depth tackle Darrian Tackle in place of Tom and letting Belton develop at right guard. However, Belton does have experience at right tackle going back to college, so it makes sense that the team would want to try it out.

While they were able to see how rusty Belton was at tackle, they also got a look at their rookie with the first team. It also likely inspired the rookie and gave him a small perk for getting off to a hot start.

The Green Bay Packers Have Starting Spots Open on the Offensive Line

While Burton was not getting the first-team work over Belton, it does give the Packers flexibility throughout the year. The team is expected to have three starters in different spots compared to their early-season offensive line of last year.

Sean Rhyan will remain on the line, but is sliding from guard to center. Jordan Morgan is sliding from being a swing player who played guard and tackle to the starting left tackle. With two fewer guards on the roster, the team is pushing Belton inside, and they added Burton in the draft.

While Burton got some work at guard, the hope is that Tom can get back by Week 1, Belton will start at right guard, and Burton will remain depth with Kinnard.

Jager Burton brings versatility to the Packers

The Packers value versatility, as shown in the changes made this offseason. That is one of the key reasons they were attracted to Burton in the draft.

Burton has four years of legitimate starting experience at Kentucky. He had 1,158 snaps at left guard, 976 snaps at center, and 531 snaps at guard. So, the team is getting him some work at right guard because that is where he was least experienced, and he had most of his snaps at that spot back in 2023.

Still, Ryhan is switching positions, so they could end up needing him at center if the full-time switch does not go well. On top of that, Aaron Banks was not great last year and had some injury questions himself. The Packers could need Burton as depth at either left guard or center this season as well as right guard.

The team has to be happy with the progress Burton has made, the versatility he has flashed, and the potential he could bring to the team as soon as year one.