Packers Rookie Could Change Offensive Line Plans

The Green Bay Packers found one of the best steals of the 2026 NFL Draft. Kentucky offensive lineman Jager Burton was highlighted as one of the best fifth-round picks of the draft and one that can change the way that we view the Packers’ depth chart, according to Justin Melo of Sports Illustrated.

Melo noted that the experience and athleticism combination is rare for a fifth-round pick, which is why the Packers might have something. Along with 47 consecutive starts, Burton has 2,666 snaps played across three positions for the Wildcats. Burton played 1,158 snaps at left guard, 976 snaps at center, and 531 at right guard.

His athleticism is hard to deny as well. Beyond a 4.49-second 40-yard dash, he had a 110″ broad jump, which is in the 88th percentile.

The big question is where Burton would fit in the NFL. He played 817 of 976 career snaps at center during his final college season, and that is likely where he projects to play in the NFL. Burton has shorter arms that rank in the 47th percentile amongst centers, but in the 20th percentile when compared to guards. So, while he can slide out to guard from time to time, his best path to success is likely at center.

The Green Bay Packers Have a Potential Starter at Center in the Future

The Packers drafting a center is a smart move considering there are moving pieces around the position right now. They just moved on from Elgton Jenkins because his injuries and salary cap number were starting to add up. Their plan is currently to push Sean Rhyan from guard inside to center, and then bring former second-round pick Anthony Belton from the bench into guard.

To be fair to Green Bay, Rhyan did slot into center when Jenkins got hurt last season so the experience is there. However, the Packers are still sorting things out along the interior offensive line Ithat could allow Burton to get onto the field earlier than expected.

Jager Burton Has a Path to Starting with the Packers

Still, the path that Burton most likely has to being a starter involves sitting on the bench for a year or two. Belton went in round 2 and did not start as a rookie, and now Green Bay is ready to throw him into the mix. Rhyan did not start in his rookie season, either, and now he is entering his fourth season as a starter. The same could happen for Burton.

Ryhan is signed through 2028, but he has a lot of non-guaranteed money coming in 2028. He will be on the team through the next two seasons, but the Packers could save $10M in 2028 if they decided to move on.

So, there are two paths to Burton seeing the field by his third season. First, Belton struggles, Rhyan has to shift back to guard to replace him, and they bring Burton up. The second is that Rhyan is good but not a great center, and the team feels ready to give Burton two years as a lower-cost starter than Rhyan.