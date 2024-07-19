Packers Host Veteran Quarterback for Workout: Report

The Green Bay Packers already have a few quarterbacks under contract, but that didn’t stop them from kicking the tires on Jake Fromm ahead of training camp.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers hosted Fromm for a workout on Friday, July 19. Rapoport shared news of the workout via X.

The workout didn’t come with an immediate signing, but it’s a surprising move for the Packers. They already have three quarterbacks for training camp, but could be looking for a fourth simply as a camp arm.

Jake Fromm’s Path to the NFL

Fromm had a pretty straightforward path to the NFL. However, things haven’t gone easy for him since going pro.

Back in high school, Fromm was a 4-star recruit and an All-American. His offers included programs like Alabama, Miami and Ole Miss. But he opted instead to play for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Fromm hit the ground running as a true freshman. Although he was initially the backup, a Week 1 injury to Jacob Eason forced him into the lineup. He thrived in the role, earning Freshman All-American honors and SEC Freshman of the Year. He ended up playing 43 games over three college seasons, throwing for 7,236 yards, 78 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions.

Despite his success in Georgia’s offense, Fromm’s lack of elite physical tools dropped him on draft boards. He had to wait until the fifth round of the 2020 NFL draft before being picked up by the Buffalo Bills.

Fromm has roamed around the NFL as a backup since then. He’s had brief stints with the New York Giants and Washington Commanders, but never stayed on one team for more than two seasons.

Now, Fromm is just hoping that he can stick around the NFL for at least another season by signing onto a training camp roster somewhere.

Green Bay’s Backup Quarterback Situation

Fromm is an interesting name for the Packers to bring in for a workout. However, it’s already an established two-horse race for the backup QB spot behind Jordan Love.

Sean Clifford was the team’s fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft. He served as Love’s backup last season, and brought plenty of college experience with him to the NFL. He was a dual-threat QB for the Penn State Nittany Lions, but didn’t have the pro-caliber arm talent to be considered a starter at the next level.

Clifford will be competing with incoming rookie Michael Pratt for that backup QB job. Like his competition, Pratt is also an experience college quarterback. He was a four-year starter for the Tulane Green Wave, and left the program as the reigning AAC Offensive Player of the Year. He threw for 9,611 yards and 90 touchdowns over his college career.

Pratt has solid tools at his disposal, including the ability to layer the football into tight windows. However, his average mobility and below-average arm strength limit his upside at the NFL level.

Neither backup QB option is going to inspire confidence if they have to play. However, the Packers need a knowledgable and competent QB2 to hold down the role behind Love. Either player should be suitable for the task, but it’ll still be a worthwhile training camp battle to monitor.