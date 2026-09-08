Packers Showing Interest in 3,000-Yard College QB, UFL Star

The Green Bay Packers elected not to keep Kyle McCord as a third quarterback when the team narrowed down its roster to 53 players. But that doesn’t mean the Packers couldn’t add another signal-caller early this season.

Green Bay appears to potentially be in the market for a depth quarterback ahead of Week 1. According to the NFL transaction wire Tuesday, the Packers invited quarterback Jack Plummer for a tryout.

The Packers tried out seven different players Tuesday, but Plummer was the only signal-caller.

Plummer played five seasons in the Power 4 for three different schools during his college career. He began his collegiate tenure at Purdue and then finished his career with separate seasons at Cal and Louisville.

During his final two campaigns, Plummer threw for 3,000 yards in each season.

With the Louisville Cardinals during 2023, Plummer had a 64.8% completion percentage with 3,204 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. He also tossed 12 interceptions while averaging a career-best 8.1 yards per pass.

At the professional level, Plummer has experienced stints with the Carolina Panthers and Orlando Storm of the UFL.

Packers Tryout QB Jack Plummer

Getty The Green Bay Packers hosted quarterback Jake Plummer for a tryout Tuesday according to the NFL transaction wire.

It seems unlikely the Packers would be interested in bringing in Plummer on their active roster. If Green Bay wanted a third quarterback on the 53-man roster, the team would have kept McCord, who played well during the preseason.

But the Packers might be interested in a practice squad quarterback. McCord was unlikely to be that because he would have needed to clear waivers to be available to sign to the unit.

Instead of risking that, the Packers traded McCord for a draft pick.

Plummer went unselected in the 2024 NFL Draft. He gained some experience in the league with the Panthers, who kept him on the team until roster cutdown day two years ago. Carolina then signed Plummer to the practice squad.

Plummer participated in training camp again for the Panthers last season. He was most recently on an NFL roster in late August 2025.

During January, the quarterback joined the Storm in the UFL. He led the league in passing yards with 2,188 yards during the 2026 campaign. His 17 touchdowns were also second in the league, and Plummer only threw one interception.

Behind that stat line, Plummer won the 2026 UFL MVP award.

Packers QB Depth Entering 2026 NFL Season

Getty The Green Bay Packers appear set to enter the 2026 NFL season with Jordan Love and Tyrod Taylor as their quarterbacks.

The Packers starter behind center has been set for a while with Jordan Love. That should remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Green Bay’s quarterback room, though, went through a transformation around Love over the past few months.

First, the Packers added McCord on a futures deal in January. They also retained Desmond Ridder from last year’s practice squad while adding Kryon Drones as an undrafted free agent in April.

Then in May, the Packers released Ridder and brought in veteran Tyrod Taylor.

Drones was another cut in the Green Bay quarterback room after the preseason opener. Finally, the Packers shipped out McCord before the roster deadline at the end of August.

That leaves only Taylor behind Love on the depth chart. That should be fine for the immediate future, but it wouldn’t be the worst idea for the Packers to add insurance behind Taylor.

Green Bay could add Plummer without needing him to fit on the active roster.

In addition to the quarterback, the Packers also had four other offensive players, including three running backs, try out for the team Tuesday — running backs Damon Bankston, Phil Mafah, and Ian Wheeler, along with tight end Cody Hardy.

On defense, defensive backs Sanoussi Kane and Ambry Thomas also tried out for Green Bay according to the transaction wire.