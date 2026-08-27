Packers Get Major Boost With Defender’s Return

The Green Bay Packers defense just got a significant piece back on the practice field. Third-year safety Javon Bullard returned to practice on August 26. He has been out since August 10 with a foot injury.

He was seen with a walking boot at practice, but six days later was seen walking around fine. Now, 17 days after what was reportedly a bruise on his foot, he is back to practicing.

Bullard was eased back in and only worked in light activities. However, the return should allow him to ramp up by the first week of the NFL season.

Green Bay Packers Get Javon Bullard Back at Practice

Without Bullard, the team has been struggling to find an option at the slot cornerback. That role is more valuable in the Jonathan Gannon defense because it is also the role of a third safety. So, it needs to come with versatility and an understanding of the defense.

They started with Johnathan Baldwin, but he ended up being waived with an injury settlement. After that, they looked at Kitan Oladapo. He fit because he is a depth safety and could handle that side of things.

However, he struggled in the coverage aspect of the preseason, and it did not look like he could keep his job.

Kamal Hadden returned to practice from a devastating leg injury the year prior. He played in the slot for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024, but had no experience in the slot with the Packers. Still, he was clearly the best option for the team.

With Bullard back, it turns a major weakness into a potential strength.

Packers Will Lean on Javon Bullard as Key to Defense

Bullard is a great fit in the new Jonathan Gannon defense. Gannon wants to use versatile safety looks, and Bullard has the ability to move all over the defense.

Bullard played both safety and slot in college. In the NFL, he played both safety and the slot. He had 333 snaps in the slot, but 259 in the back half as a deep safety and 187 in the box or up on the line.

However, in his second year, he moved into the slot full-time. He played 493 snaps in the slot, 100 as a free safety, and 118 in the box. Now, the team is looking to combine those roles.

Justis Mosqueda of Acme Packing Company explained why the three-safety defense with Bullard is a different look than the nickel defense with Bullard.

“To make it short and simple, a Nickel defense is basically a 4-3 with a slot defender subbing out the strong-side outside linebacker, from a personnel perspective, so that the fifth defensive back can match up against a slot receiver instead of a linebacker,” wrote Mosqueda.

Meanwhile, he notes that the three-safety look is completely different in both the back and front end.

“Instead of two interior linemen, there are three of them, and they’re all 300-pounders,” wrote Mosqueda.

He also noted the differences in the back end.

“One of the “split” safeties in this package (with the first-team defense) is always Evan Williams (the number two safety). The other “split” safety is the slot defender. Sometimes, the next man up in the slot isn’t the next man up at “true” safety, but the slot still gets the looks as a split safety in these Penny snaps,” Mosqueda adds.

This ability to show different looks with the same personnel should be what gives the team a chance to have a better defense in 2026.