Packers Injured Starter Makes Week 10 Status Clear

Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard has missed the past two days of practice due to an ankle injury. However, while the third-year safety has not touched a practice field, he made his Week 10 stance clear in the locker room on Thursday. He told reporters that he is playing.

“Hell yeah. I ain’t missing no game. I ain’t missing no game, man. I care about this team. I care about my brothers, man. So I’m definitely going to play Sunday. For sure,” tweeted Weston Hodkiewicz of Packers.com

https://tweeted.com/WesHod/status/2120994877294948579?a=aIhjCkeB6ReWtoRaTiQ&s=20

The Packers play a massive division game, and it does not sound like Bullard has any intention of missing it.

Green Bay Packers Safety Javon Bullard Makes Week 10 Status Known

Getty Javon Bullard #20

Bullard is a former second-round pick going 58th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. He jumped into the starting lineup in the slot right away during his rookie season, and already has 41 games played in the NFL.

He did miss two games, late in his rookie season, due to an ankle injury. However, he missed Weeks 15 and 16 and was able to come back for the team in Week 17.

Despite having a concussion in 2025, Bullard was active in all 17 games. So far this season, he has also played all nine games.

It appears as though participation and availability is an important part of Bullard’s game. So, despite not practicing, he is not going to miss the game.

Being a three-year starter gives him the chance to miss practice and still run the defense.

Packers Face Minnesota Vikings in Division Clash

The Green Bay Packers are in a massive NFC North game against the Minnesota Vikings in week 10. They sit at 6-3, and their bye week is next week.

The Vikings are at 6-2, and they already beat Green Bay this season. If Minnesota beats the Packers, they would be a game and a half up, and they would have two wins over the Packers for a tiebreaker. Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears are at 7-2 in their bye week, and the Detroit Lions are 6-2 heading into their game against the New England Patriots in week 10.

If the Packers win, they would be 7-3 heading into the bye. They would be ahead of the Minnesota Vikings. They would also have a half-game lead over the Detroit Lions if the Lions won.

Lastly, they would be tied with the Chicago Bears in wins, and they have a win over them for the tiebreaker. A loss would put them in last place in the division.

It is clear that Bullard understands how important the game is for the team. Their playoff chances will swing massively based on what they do this week. So, Bullard is unlikely to be 100%, but he is not going to be out of this game, either.