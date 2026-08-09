Packers’ $23 Million Addition Gets Huge Injury Update

The Green Bay Packers saw their free agent defensive tackle Javon Hargrave join the team on the practice field for the first time. He had been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list when he arrived for training, but the designation has officially been removed.

Hargrave said that the issue was just a flare-up. They were being cautious because it was training camp, but if there were a game, he would be playing. So, Hargrave should return with the chance to make an impact right away.

Green Bay needs it after he signed a two-year, $23M deal in free agency.

Green Bay Packers Get Return of Javon Hargrave in Training Camp

The Packers are looking for Hargrave to be a difference-maker on the line. They traded Colby Wooden this offseason. The addition of Hargrave, along with Chris McClellan being drafted in the third round, are the two differences that are expected to improve the line.

Devonte Wyatt is also healthy after missing the end of the 2025 season. The addition of these two should push Karl Brooks into more of a rotational role. That could end up being better for him.

Then, the team has Warren Brinson and Nazir Stackhouse as depth pieces. Even they can be pushed by Anthony Campbell and Jonathan Ford.

With the inclusion of Hargrave, the room looks a lot deeper than it did when he was missing time.

Now the question is what type of season they are going to get from Hargrave?

Packers Need to Get The Prime Version of Javon Hargrave

Hargrave was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers back in 2016. Now, he is entering his 11th season in the NFL. Through four years with the Steelers, he had 14.5 sacks. He was mostly used as a traditional nose tackle, so the production was impressive.

That is why the Philadelphia Eagles gave Hargrave a big deal in free agency. He had a great run with the Eagles. After 8.5 sacks in his first two seasons, Hargrave posted 18.5 sacks in the following two.

The 49ers signed him after that, and he had another impressive season with seven more sacks. His run from 2021-23 was the best of his career. Unfortunately, he suffered an injury early in the 2024 season and only played three games for the team that year.

So, they decided to move on from him. He picked up with the Minnesota Vikings in 2025. He was healthy enough to suit up for 15 games, but he was clearly not back to the peak levels fans had known from Hargrave.

After a 3.5-sack season, the Vikings decided not to bring him back. So, he is now joining his third team in as many years. He is also entering his age-33 season. So, it makes sense why the Packers added a rookie along with him. Still, if they can get another year or two out of him, it would be significant for the depth.

If the team did want to cut him after the season, they could save nearly $10M. So, he is at risk of looking for a fourth team in four years if things do not break right.