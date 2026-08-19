Packers Get Immediate Boost From $23 Million Addition

The Green Bay Packers free-agent signing, Javon Hargrave, had not taken a meaningful snap for the team because he was placed on the PUP upon his arrival at training camp. Hargrave was activated, and after taking a few days to get up to speed, he joined the team in drills.

The return was notable, as he looked like the best defensive lineman of the group.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN relayed that Hargrave “welcomed Jager Burton to the NFL in the 1-on-1 drill.”

Demovsky noted that Burton, who has had a good training camp, battled hard but lost cleanly on two repetitions.

Hargrave admitted it felt good to be back on the field, but also noted that his instant success was not a surprise because he has been playing defensive line for so long that is starting to become natural for him.

“I feel like that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life,” Hargrave said. “It kind of comes naturally. I just wanted to go out there and show myself I still have it a little bit.”

Considering the Packers signed Hargrave to a two-year, $23M deal in free agency this offseason, his return and ability to make an immediate impact is everything Packers fans needed to hear.

Green Bay Packers Get Javon Hargrave Back and Looking Strong

Hargrave wanted to show himself what he can do, and he has a bit of proving to do. He has a strong resume, but not as much in recent years. Hargrave averages 5.5 sacks per season, and that is being weighed down by the fact that he had 4.5 sacks in the past two years.

Hargrave started his career as a rotational lineman for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but blew up with the Philadelphia Eagles after he signed with them in free agency. He had 14.5 sacks in four years with Pittsburgh and 23 sacks in three years with the Eagles.

However, after he signed with the San Francisco 49ers and put up seven sacks in his first year, he got hurt the following season, and the 49ers let him go. He caught on with the Minnesota Vikings the following season, but it looked like he was a step slow, and his impact was not quite the same. He posted 3.5 sacks. So, the 2023 version of Hargrave was excellent, but the 2026 version had a lot to prove upon his return.

Hargrave is Just What Packers Need on Defensive Line

The Packers traded Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts and are hoping the room will improve with Hargrave. He is older but has a better resume. Hargrave is expected to start next to rising star Devonte Wyatt.

However, third-round rookie Chris McLellan is also pushing for a spot. Warren Brinson and Karl Brooks have been rotational pieces on the line for a few years now as well. So, the team is not lacking depth. They need impactful talent. That is what they are chasing with Hargrave. Time will tell if they can find the upside that used to be attached to the player.