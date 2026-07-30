Packers Coach Delivers Huge News on Key Free-Agent Addition

The Green Bay Packers are leaning heavily on Javon Hargrave to have a strong season after signing him in free agency. So, when the aging veteran started training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list, it turned some heads and brought some anxiety amongst fans.

Head coach Matt LaFleur eased some of the concerns, though. LaFleur noted that he does not think the injury will be a very long issue, and that it is a minor ailment.

Another interesting note was LaFleur saying that while Hargrave did work with Jonathan Gannon before, that might not give him the leg up on the playbook that he thought he had.

Green Bay Packers Expected Javon Hargrave Back at Practice Soon

At his peak, Hargrave was one of the most feared defensive tackles in the NFL. From 2021-2023, he had 25.5 sacks combined. However, he has not been the same since then.

In 2024, he tore his triceps and only played in three games. The veteran was 31 years old, and the San Francisco 49ers decided to move on. He caught on with the Minnesota Vikings, but had his worst year since 2017, when he was a backup.

Hargrave always had a nagging injury; he missed chunks of practice, and he never quite fit into the defense. So, the Vikings moved on after 3.5 sacks during a 16-game season. Now, he is catching on with the Packers after just 4.5 sacks over the past two seasons.

He is also 33 years old, so coming into the year with an injury designation is going to raise some red flags.

This is especially important for the Packers, who are a bit weaker upfront. The team traded Colby Wooden, but added Hargrave and rookie Chris McClellan. The hope is that the two of them can give the room an improved front.

However, McClellan was taken in the third round, so his rookie-year impact will be a question. When you add in the injury concern for Hargrave, the defensive line might have issues entering the season.

Packers Defense Will Change Under Jonathan Gannon

Hargrave signed with Green Bay because he was familiar with him from their time together on the Philadelphia Eagles. They both were on the 2021 and 2022 teams. The Packers also traded for linebacker Zaire Franklin because he played under Gannon when Gannon was the Indianapolis Colts‘ defensive coordinator.

However, while Gannon is familiar with these two names, they are not going to be quite as familiar with the defense. LaFleur made it clear that the look will be different than either of them saw when they worked with Gannon at his previous stops.

This is good for Green Bay, as they can trust that Gannon will not force one thing on his players. Instead, he will put them in a position to succeed.

However, it is a bit of a warning to Hargrave that if he does continue to miss time, he will not be able to catch up as fast as he thinks. So, the Packers want to see him on the field very soon.