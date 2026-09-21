Packers Get Sliver of Hope Amid Rash of Injury News

Things are not great for the Green Bay Packers from a health perspective, though there is one piece of good news coming out of the team’s initial injury report on a short week.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported that defensive tackle Javon Hargrave has a shot to return to action ahead of Green Bay’s Thursday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons on September 24.

“Here’s the first injury report of the week. The offensive line didn’t get any healthier since yesterday,” Demovsky posted to X. “Javon Hargrave has progressed in the concussion protocol. They didn’t actually practice today so these are estimations.”

The Packers inked Hargrave to a two-year deal worth $23 million this offseason after the Minnesota Vikings cut him in March. The 33-year-old defensive lineman and two-time Pro Bowler tallied one tackle across 30 snaps against his former team in Week 1 before exiting the contest with a concussion.

Packers Could Be Missing Multiple Starters on Offensive Line Against Falcons

On the offensive line, Green Bay could be without multiple starters against the Falcons at Lambeau Field Thursday night.

Right tackle Zach Bako-Bewele, formerly Zach Tom, suffered a serious injury to his right knee against the New York Jets on Sunday. Head coach Matt LaFleur then offered an unfortunate update on the OL’s condition following the game.

“That doesn’t look good,” LaFleur said to Packers Radio Network, per Zack Kruse of Packers Wire. “That could be a season-ender potentially.”

Green Bay also saw starting guard Aaron Banks leave the game in New York with a toe injury. He started Week 2, though presumably not at 100 percent, after missing the season-opener with knee tendonitis.

On Monday, Kruse projected the Packers’ five starters on the offensive line, and neither Bak0-Bewele or Banks was part of the group.

“An offensive line of Morgan-Burton-Rhyan-Monk-Belton looks most likely on Thursday night,” Kruse posted to X.

The Packers signed guard Cordell Volson to the practice squad last week. The former member of the Cincinnati Bengals was a three-year starter for that franchise between 2022-24, though he missed all of last season due to a shoulder injury.

Green Bay is likely to hunt a replacement for Bak0-Bewele at offensive tackle if his injury is as serious as LaFleur fears, though the team had made no indication of such a pursuit as of Monday night.

Packers WR Jayden Reed Out for Undetermined Length of Time With Back Injury

Finally, the Packers could be looking to add another wide receiver to the mix following a back injury that knocked Jayden Reed out of Green Bay’s overtime win against the Jets last weekend.

“Packers WR Jayden Reed injured his back Sunday, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported via X. “After spending the night in New Jersey, he soon will be returning to Green Bay, with the team still evaluating the best treatment and recovery time frame.”

Reed inked a $50.25 million contract during the offseason after injuries forced him to miss 10 games last year.