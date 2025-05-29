Jayden Reed Reveals True Reason Behind Agent’s Post Draft Meeting With Packers

In the aftermath of the Green Bay Packers selecting not one, but two receivers on the first two days of the 2025 NFL Draft, the majority of the Packers’ fan base was ecstatic.

Finally, after years of underinvestment, the team decided to channel multiple valuable resources; including a first round pick for the first time in 23 years; into the now-more-than-ever essential receiver position.

Yet it seemed not everyone associated with the organization was as thrilled as the the fans, as it got out that the Packers’ WR1 in 2024, Jayden Reed‘s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, met with general manager, Brian Gutekunst in the wake of the draft earlier this month to “clarify” Reed’s continued role as the #1 receiver on the team, per Adam Schefter.

Packers GM Brian Guteksunst met last week with Jayden Reed’s agent Drew Rosenahus to clarify the wide receiver’s status in Green Bay after the team drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. The team said it will not affect Reed’s status as its top receiver, per source. pic.twitter.com/ZsysCOqmXB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2025

Reed Clears The Air On Agent’s meeting with Packers

This seemed to imply worry or fear on Reed’s behalf that his role was in jeopardy of getting usurped by one or both of the Packers’ talented young recruits, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

However, speaking to the media on Wednesday, Reed clarified this was not the case.

Jayden Reed says “a lot of people misinterpreted” the ESPN report that his new agent Drew Rosenhaus clarified with Brian Gutekunst that Reed is Green Bay’s top receiver. Reed’s view of the situation: pic.twitter.com/KPo33EOY8C — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 28, 2025

“A lot of people misinterpreted that,” Reed said on Wednesday, “I hired a new agent, and we talked about it before even the draft, really, that he said he was going to talk to the front office and everybody here to just catch up and make sure everybody on the same page. As a new client, he told me that’s the way he was going to do it, and he did it.

“Now, I don’t know how it got out because it was supposed to be confidential. But that’s how it goes sometimes. People get a different perception; they make their own perception, which is OK. But that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Rosenhaus Meeting Would Have Happened Regardless Of Draft – Reed

When an agent takes over a new client – particularly one as renowned as Drew Rosenhaus, it is not uncommon for them to get to grips with their team to see where the organization is at with the player. Reed has two years left on his deal, and this time next year could be looking at a significant contract extension if he kicks on from a promising first couple of years in the NFL.

And perhaps it would have been a routine check in regardless, but you would imagine that given the additions to a room that already had Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and the injured Christian Watson, Rosenhaus may have had a bit more concern than he would have otherwise have had.