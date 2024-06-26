Packers Youngster Named to NFL All-Breakout Team

As the Green Bay Packers get ready for training camp, second-year wide receiver Jayden Reed comes into the 2024 season with lofty expectations from national media outlets.

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks revealed his 2024 All-Breakout Team on offense. The former player and scout included big names like Bryce Young and De’Von Achane. Reed was also included on the team, with Brooks high on the Packers receiver.

“Operating primarily out of the slot, the second-year pro is a rare find as a vertical threat, possessing polished route-running skills that enable him to win on crossers, digs and deep overs,” Brooks wrote. “Reed earned Jordan Love’s trust during a fine rookie season…that put the former second-rounder on the radar as a potential No. 1 option in Green Bay.”

After such a strong rookie season, Reed could take an even bigger leap in 2024.

Jayden Reed Is Already a Versatile Weapon

Other receivers drew more attention in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, it was Reed who ended up being one of the more versatile weapons in the draft class.

Reed was a second-round pick out of Michigan State. A smaller receiver at 5’11” and 187 pounds, he was a key weapon for the Spartans. He had over 1,600 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns over his final two college seasons.

The Packers weren’t afraid to get Reed involved early and often as a rookie. He finished the year leading the team in yards, receptions, and total touchdowns. He had 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns while adding another 119 yards and two scores on the ground.

Pro Football Focus was high on Reed last season. They gave him a 73.3 overall grade in 2023, while charting a 119.3 passer rating when he was targeted.

That’s a really strong start for a second-round pick. With his current trajectory, it makes sense why Reed is already drawing All-Breakout Team consideration.

Green Bay’s Other Emerging Weapon

The Packers have an entire group of receivers who are developing around Jordan Love. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs have both shown flashes in their first two seasons.

However, it’s the another 2023 rookie in Dontayvion Wicks who could be a breakout start for the Packers this year.

A fifth-round pick out of Virginia, Wicks started to find his footing in the second half of last season. He finished the year with 581 yards and four scores on 39 catches, adding another touchdown in the playoffs.

The advanced metrics are also extremely friendly towards Wicks. He led the NFL in separation rate against man coverage last season, getting open on 55 percent of his routes against man.

Both Wicks and Reed are expecting big leaps in 2024. It helps that the two have developed a strong relationship heading into their second season.

“It was kind of mutual,” Reed told Packers.com about his relationship with Wicks. “Like, we’d seen the potential in each other, and it was like, ‘Man, we could be something special. We need to stick together close because you are what you surround yourself around.'”

Love is quickly ascending into a franchise quarterback, and having ascending weapons like Reed and Wicks will help the Packers offense potentially reach a new level in 2024.