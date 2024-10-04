Packers’ Young Playmaker Dubbed ‘Next Star’ NFL Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers have spent the last few seasons stocking up on pass-catching talent and may have already struck gold with wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Tyler Brooke of 33rd Team authored a deep dive on Reed’s work on Wednesday, October 2, and dubbed the second-year player the league’s “next star slot receiver.”

“It’s only his second NFL season, but … Jayden Reed already looks like one of the best slots in the league,” Brooke wrote. “His impact is felt all over the field, with the analytics and film showing he’s already established himself as a top-tier slot receiver.”

Jayden Reed Has Been Near Top of NFL in Both Traditional, Advanced Stats This Season

Reed is the second-most productive receiver in the league based on scrimmage yards gained with 427 total.

He has caught 17 passes for 336 yards and 2 TDs while also rushing the football 6 times for 91 yards and 1 score through four games.

Justis Mosqueda of SB Nation’s Acme Packing Co. detailed Wednesday that Reed is the league’s best slot receiver both in terms of adjusted yards and adjusted yards per route run.

“Only four other receivers league-wide have been as valuable as Reed has been out of the slot this season and only a handful of others are even a third as valuable as Reed in 2024,” Mosqueda wrote. “No matter how you slice it, Reed is the most valuable slot receiver in the NFL right now.”

And Reed’s contract significantly increases his value to Green Bay. A second-round pick of the Packers in 2023 (No. 50 overall out of Michigan State), he is in just the second season of his four-year rookie deal valued at a total of $7.2 million.

Christian Watson’s Latest Injury Puts Packers in Tough Position

Now that quarterback Jordan Love is healthy, the Packers can take advantage of Reed’s skill set even more. And with wideout Christian Watson potentially sidelined for multiple games with an ankle sprain, Green Bay may well look Reed’s way more frequently.

However, Mosqueda noted that the Packers don’t use Reed all that often in two-receiver sets, which means Reed doesn’t necessarily help all that much in those situations when compounded by Watson’s absence.

Pundits have mentioned Green Bay as a potential trade partner for Las Vegas Raiders star receiver Davante Adams, who has requested a trade and is likely to get one at some point ahead of the November 5 deadline. That could make more sense if Watson, who has been injury prone during his time in the league, ends up missing significant time.

Still, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell poured cold water on that idea Tuesday when examining 11 possible destinations for the Packers’ former Pro Bowl wide receiver.

“You could understand the sentiment in wanting to bring back a franchise favorite given the youthfulness of Green Bay’s receiver corps and the injuries that have repeatedly befallen Christian Watson,” Barnwell wrote. “[But] it’s not likely. The Packers have deliberately chosen to go younger across the board and field the youngest team in football. Like the [Kansas City] Chiefs, I believe they see the variety of options they present Jordan Love in lieu of a top wide receiver as a strength of their roster.”