Packers Fantasy Sleeper Predicted for Bounceback Season

Jayden Reed has suddenly become the Green Bay Packers‘ most underrated wide receiver. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report declared Reed as one of the biggest fantasy football sleepers entering 2026.

All of the talk surrounds Matthew Golden and his possible ascension. However, the Packers lost Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs in free agency. So, Golden cannot take on all of that work. This points to Reed being a sleeper, according to Knox.

“Golden, who has an ADP of 178, is worth a late-round flier for managers who believe he’ll make a Year 2 jump,” noted Knox. “However, Reed, who has an ADP of 132, should provide even stronger value if he can stay healthy in 2026.

Between Wicks and Doubs, the Packers need to replace 85 receptions on 131 targets for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers Have a Fantasy Football Sleeper in Jayden Reed

Reed is a strong candidate to take on a lot of that work. Reed is entering his fourth season in the NFL, and he led the Packers in receiving in the first two years.

He jumped out to 64 receptions for 793 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie year. It earned him sixth-place honors in the Offensive Rookie of the Year Voting. Reed followed that up with 55 catches for 857 yards. He was highly efficient in his yards per target and reception.

Entering his third year, it looked like the ceiling would continue to rise. However, he hurt his foot and clavicle and only appeared in seven games. He caught 19 balls for 207 yards, but even his yards per game plummeted to 29.6. He averaged 50 yards per game prior to that.

The thought is that if Reed could have stayed healthy, he could have built on his first two seasons and produced even more. If the open targets in the offense combine with him being healthy this year, he could be a sleeping giant in fantasy football.

Packers Need to Use Reed More Effectively

The one concern with Reed is that the Packers seem tied to him playing in the slot role. Reed has a 75% slot for his career. He excels in that area, but when the Packers put an extra tight end, fullback, or running back on the field, he is the third receiver who gets taken off. Meanwhile, Golden and Christian Watson would stay on the field.

Last year he played in just 42% of the offensive snaps when he was healthy. His career high was 63% of the offensive snaps. Reed can be highly efficient, but it will be hard for him to take on all of the volume when he is not on the field as much as the other two.

The Packers moved on from Wicks and Doubs in an effort to define the Packers’ roles more easily as well. So, Golden will take on a lot of the X work, while Watson will handle the deep balls as the Z receiver. This will make Reed the clear slot without much wiggle room. Can he overcome the playing time to continue to lead the Packers in receiving?