Packers WR Jayden Reed Gets Dire Outlook From Sports Doctor After Jets Injury

The Green Bay Packers played 10 games last year without top wide receiver Jayden Reed, and they may suffer a similar fate this year.

Reed, who was one of Green Bay’s top receiving options in 2023 (64 catches, 793 yards, 8 touchdowns) and 2024 (55 catches, 857 yards, 6 TDs), has had terrible injury luck the last two seasons.

He suffered a shoulder dislocation, pedal foot, and a shoulder fracture last year, and he exited Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with what’s believed to be another serious injury.

Sports Doctor Gives Alarming Jayden Reed Forecast

The extent of Reed’s injury isn’t known. But there’s growing concern about his wellbeing after crumpling to the turf after a hit from Jets linebacker Tamorio Davis.

Reed’s head got clipped by Davis’ arm on the tackle, and Reed appeared to go limp before he contacted the ground. He was taken off the field on a stretch.

Fox Sports Radio injury analyst, Dr. Evan Jeffries, weighed in on social media. He shared what he believes Reed could be dealing with — and it’s not good news as the fear is Reed suffered a spinal cord injury.

“Jayden Reed was taken off on a stretcher after this hit,” Jeffries posted. “The worry would be compression to the cervical spine because of the hit at the beginning of the clip. His body sort of went limp. Hoping that this is NOT a serious spinal cord injury 🙏🏽.”

Fellow sports doctor Maddox McCloud agreed that the worry is about Reed’s spinal cord.

“🚨 Jayden Reed. Reed took a hard hit and was ultimately placed on a spine board,” McCloud said. “The mechanism + need for immobilization raises concern for potential cervical spine involvement, although this can be precautionary. The next key pieces will be his neurologic exam and imaging.”

Jayden Reed May Have Suffered More Than 1 Injury

Concussion & CTE Foundation founder and CEO Christopher Nowinski, a former WWE wrestler who retired after suffering repeated concussion, also fears that Reed may have suffered some head trauma in addition to possible spinal cord damage.

“Jayden Reed hit was bad,” Nowinski replied. “Arms went limp, suggesting an injury to his central nervous system, either spine or brain (concussion). Hoping for the best possible outcome. Unsettling hearing the announcer talking about ball possession while Reed isn’t moving.”

If he did suffer any damage to his spinal cord, Reed will likely miss the rest of the regular season. Depending on the severity of the injury, it could potentially be career-threatening.